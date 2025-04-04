Tamil-Malayalam film and television actor Ravikumar Menon dies in Chennai at 71

Veteran Tamil and Malayalam actor Ravikumar Menon died at a private hospital in Chennai around 9 am, according to a report by On Manorama. The 71-year-old was reportedly undergoing treatment for cancer, and his body will be brought to his residence in Valasaravakkam, Chennai. Ravikumar Menon acted in several movies and TV shows in Tamil and Malayalam.

Ravikumar Menon dies

A CinemaExpress report states that Ravikumar’s son confirmed the news of his death. He died at Prashanth Hospital in Velachery, Chennai, on Friday morning. Since news of his demise broke, fans have shared condolences for his family on social media. His last rites will be held in Chennai over the weekend.

Ravikumar was born in the Thrissur district of Kerala to Malayalam film producer KMK Menon and actor Bharathi Menon. He has acted in numerous Tamil and Malayalam films apart from television shows, playing both lead and supporting roles. While he previously acted in Malayalam in the 1968 film Lakshaprabhu, his debut as a lead was with the 1975 film Ullasa Yaathra.

The actor also acted in Tamil films, such as the 1977 films Aashirvadham and Avargal. He continued working until 2022 and starred in films like Allauddinum Albhutha Vilakkum, Aarattu, CBI 5: The Brain, Veetla Vishesham, and more.

Throughout his career, Ravikumar has acted with Tamil and Malayalam stars like Kamal Haasan, Rajinikanth, Mohanlal, and Mammootty and worked with directors like J Sasikumar and K Balachander. He even worked on a TV show with Balachander.

Stint on television

In 1997, Ravikumar also ventured into acting in television shows with Naga’s Iyandhira Paravai from the Marmadesam series for Raj TV. He also played a key role in Balachander’s Jannal: Marabu Kavithaigal for Sun TV. Most recently, he played an extended cameo in Kalaignar TV’s serial Kannedhirey Thondrinal. He even starred in the Telugu show Anubandham, but most of his work was in Tamil and Malayalam.