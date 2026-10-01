What happens during a heart attack? Heart surgeon Dr Jeremy London with 25+ years of experience explains
Dr. Jeremy London explains that heart attacks occur due to plaque ruptures in arteries outside the heart, blocking blood flow and starving the muscle of oxygen.
Have you ever wondered what happens during a heart attack? According to Dr Jeremy London, a board-certified cardiovascular surgeon, one of the most common misunderstandings about heart attacks is that many people think they happen inside the heart. But that is far from the truth.
Also Read | What to eat during ovulation? Nutritionist reveals meal plan to increase antioxidants, zinc, folate, protein intake
In an Instagram Reel posted on September 30, Dr London explained that a heart attack actually occurs on the outside of the heart, rather than inside. Here's what he explained:
Understanding the heart's arterial system
According to Dr Jeremy, the heart is just a pump that is powered by a muscle, and that muscle requires oxygen and nutrients. He added that in most people, this work is divided among three arteries: “one on the front, one on the side, and one on the back or the bottom of the heart.”
He further explained, “What's interesting is that the artery on the front and the artery on the back are sister arteries. They connect to each other. So if a blockage happens slowly in one of these arteries, the other can help supply that area.”
What happens during a heart attack?
According to Dr London, most heart attacks occur because a plaque ruptures and a clot forms. He added, “This blocks the blood flow down to the heart muscle below that area, starving it of oxygen and nutrients.” So, if you have ever wondered, this is where symptoms of chest pain come from
Now, to fix this, Dr London emphasised that stents can be placed inside these arteries. Stents help reestablish blood flow. “Bypass surgery can be performed to reroute blood flow around the blockage on the surface of the heart,” he added, underlining that heart attacks happen in arteries on the surface of the heart, not inside.
About the expert
Dr Jeremy London is a board-certified cardiovascular surgeon with more than 25 years of experience. The heart surgeon has an MD from the Medical College of Georgia at Augusta University, and his focus is on the intersection of lifestyle, preventive medicine, and evidence-based longevity.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKrishna Pallavi Priya
Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations.Read More
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.