What happens during a heart attack? Heart surgeon Dr Jeremy London with 25+ years of experience explains

Have you ever wondered what happens during a heart attack? According to Dr Jeremy London, a board-certified cardiovascular surgeon, one of the most common misunderstandings about heart attacks is that many people think they happen inside the heart. But that is far from the truth.

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In an Instagram Reel posted on September 30, Dr London explained that a heart attack actually occurs on the outside of the heart, rather than inside. Here's what he explained:

Understanding the heart's arterial system According to Dr Jeremy, the heart is just a pump that is powered by a muscle, and that muscle requires oxygen and nutrients. He added that in most people, this work is divided among three arteries: “one on the front, one on the side, and one on the back or the bottom of the heart.”

He further explained, “What's interesting is that the artery on the front and the artery on the back are sister arteries. They connect to each other. So if a blockage happens slowly in one of these arteries, the other can help supply that area.”