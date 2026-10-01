Dutch woman living in Mumbai shares 'things she does not do in India to embarrass herself as a foreigner'

She also addressed basic ethics surrounding consent and photography, pointing out the double standard many travellers or content creators hold when filming abroad. “In the Netherlands, it's illegal to film or photograph people without permission; hence, Indians don't appear recognisable in my content without permission.”

Ivana began her breakdown by tackling one of travel culture’s most pervasive issues: poverty tourism. “This includes not using poverty for entertainment,” she stated, drawing a direct parallel to her home country, Netherlands, saying, “The Dutch Voedselbank is not a tourism attraction, and neither is a slum in India."

In an Instagram post shared on September 28, titled 'Things I don't do in India to not embarrass myself as a foreigner', Ivana dropped a simple rulebook for being a decent ‘foreigner' in India. Captioning her post, she wrote, “I think this basic rule is not too difficult to understand, no? Share this with someone travelling to India for the first time.” Her core message? “Basic rule: If I can be civil at home, I can be civil in India."

You’ve seen that genre of travel vlogging by foreign content creators. The slum tours, the 'crazy crowded trains' reels, and the random filming of strangers. Dutch creator Ivana Perkovic, who lives in Mumbai and previously spent years in Bengaluru, is not doing any of it. Also read | Finnish couple that moved to Mumbai with two kids for work shares honest take on India: 'We feel safe here...'

She doesn't pretend to be an expert on things she knows nothing about Rather than sensationalising local conditions or offering unsolicited commentary, Ivana highlighted the importance of humility and curiosity. “I don't voice opinions on things I'm not educated about. I ask questions to learn,” she shared. Ivana further noted her understanding of practical economic realities, stating, “I understand businesses have to make money, and it's illegal to break the law." Also read | Singapore woman says 'India gets so much bad publicity online', documents 'honest experience travelling in north India'

She doesn't turn rush hour into chaos content Ivana also called out the hypocrisy of sensationalising public transport or daily urban life for shock-value views. “I don't travel during rush hour and pretend my country is chaos,” she pointed out, adding that safety and common sense apply anywhere in the world. Ivana said, “I don't go into areas which are generally known to be unsafe to go 'off the beaten path'."

Her final point... At its core, Ivana's post was a plea for nuance over stereotypes. “I understand that my country is way more than just its problems, and I understand that also goes for India,” she reflected, highlighting how easy it was to fall into one-sided narratives.

In conclusion, Ivana reminded travellers that respectful conduct isn't a complex science: “It's really not that hard to be civil in India. If you're a civil person at home, be a civil tourist in India as well." Also read | Dutch woman travelling solo in India gets stranded on highway after flat tyre, then 3 strangers step in. Watch

By holding up a mirror to common travel tropes, Ivana’s fresh approach served as a reminder: basic respect, privacy, and perspective should never be left behind at the departure gate.

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