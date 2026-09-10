Finnish couple that moved to Mumbai with two kids for work shares honest take on India: 'We feel safe here...'

When Touko Helanen, an educator and media professional, and Janika Tuunainen, a professional dance teacher and gymnastics coach, decided to relocate their young family from Finland to Mumbai in the summer of 2026, they knew it would be a huge change. Also read | Finnish founder compares 'opposite' life in Helsinki vs Bengaluru, shares what India has that 'happiest' Finland doesn't

They left behind the Nordic landscapes widely associated with quiet solitude to give their two children — 3.5-year-old Lila and 2-year-old Eeli — a truly global upbringing. And now, they're documenting all of it on Instagram.

Touko told HT Lifestyle that he currently works at the Finland International School (FIS) Race Course in Mumbai, where he teaches music, physical education, and product design, and manages media and creative projects. Janika is also part of the FIS community. Together, they document their adventures under the moniker 'The Findian Family' on Instagram — and one video they posted on September 7 is resonating deeply with people.

'India is beautiful, colourful, intense, emotional' In the video, Touko stood against the glowing backdrop of Mumbai's night skyline and said, “Think you know India? Look again,” adding, "We’re a Finnish family, and just recently, we moved here. And what we’ve found is very different from the picture the world is given."

For context, global media coverage of India often zooms in on similar narrative — socioeconomic disparities, dense population, infrastructure strain. And the family gets it. While Touko and Janika acknowledged these realities — noting that 'of course, India has its challenges, every country does' — they said their daily life told a completely different story. Also read | Singapore woman says 'India gets so much bad publicity online', documents 'honest experience travelling in north India'

Their video was basically a love letter to everyday Mumbai. We’re talking bustling local markets brimming with fresh produce and fragrant flower garlands, local artisans at work, neighbourhood celebrations, and public transit. The real, unfiltered stuff. "India is beautiful. Colourful. Intense. Emotional. Incredibly alive," Touko reflected in the clip, adding, “It is social. It is welcoming. And it is rich in so many ways — rich in culture, rich in traditions, rich in people, rich in life.”