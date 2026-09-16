Wellness trend has adults taking magnesium supplements ‘like toffees’: Doctor explains who actually needs them

The body also has mechanisms to maintain magnesium levels, even when dietary intake fluctuates. “Even when you eat a little less, your body adjusts the magnesium level very well,” Dr Santosh said.

“There are many foods rich in magnesium, bananas, green leafy vegetables, nuts, legumes, whole grains and so on. Many of us take an inadequate amount of magnesium through diet, but still we do not have symptoms,” she explained.

“The wellness industry is selling you magnesium supplements left, right and centre, so much so that 10 percent of adults in the world are now taking magnesium supplements like toffees,” Dr Santosh said in her August 21 Instagram post. (Also read: Is your ‘healthy’ breakfast raising your blood sugar? Doctor explains which everyday foods you may need to rethink )

Magnesium supplements have become increasingly popular, with wellness trends often promoting them for everything from better sleep to improved energy. But does everyone actually need to take a magnesium supplement? According to Dr Sivaranjani Santosh, a Hyderabad-based paediatrician, not necessarily.

Who is more likely to have magnesium deficiency According to Dr Santosh, magnesium deficiency is more commonly seen in certain groups, particularly people with conditions or circumstances that can affect magnesium absorption or levels.

“Magnesium deficiency is more common in those with chronic malabsorption, those who are chronic alcoholics, those who have poorly controlled diabetes, or those who are on medications like proton pump inhibitors or loop diuretics,” she said.

This means that simply experiencing tiredness or other nonspecific symptoms should not automatically lead to self-prescribing magnesium supplements. A healthcare professional can determine whether supplementation is actually required.

When should you take a magnesium supplement “When magnesium deficiency is definitely diagnosed and a doctor prescribes a supplement, yes, please go ahead and take it,” Dr Santosh said. “Otherwise, please work on improving your magnesium levels through the food you eat.” Rather than relying on supplements as a shortcut, she emphasised the importance of building a balanced diet that naturally provides essential nutrients.

Dr Santosh also cautioned parents against normalising the habit of taking pills and supplements for every nutritional concern. “Whatever you do, please do not get your children used to the shortcuts. Please let them have a balanced diet. Don't let them see you popping pills for everything instead of eating good food,” she said.

“At least spare them from this,” she added.

Dr Sivaranjani Santosh is a paediatrician at Magna Centres for Obesity, Diabetes, and Endocrinology in Film Nagar, Hyderabad, with 18 years of experience in paediatric care.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.