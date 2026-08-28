Want to get glowing, healthy skin? Physician Dr Kunal Sood shares 5 supplements that can help

Taking to Instagram on August 27, Dr Kunal Sood, a Maryland-based physician in anesthesiology and interventional pain medicine, listed five supplements that can help improve skin health. They are presented as follows.

Getting a healthy, glowing skin is not all about the cosmetic procedures you go through every month. It is also affected by the lifestyle one leads, including their diet.

1. Collagen Dr Sood explained that collagen peptides are digested into amino acids and smaller peptides that may influence fibroblasts and the skin’s extracellular matrix.

“Trials suggest modest improvements in hydration and elasticity after consistent use, although higher-quality evidence is less convincing,” he added.

2. Omega-3s Omega-3 fatty acids like EPA and DHA become part of cell membranes and influence inflammatory signalling. The physician shared that some trials suggest improvements in skin hydration, elasticity, and transepidermal water loss, which reflects how effectively the skin barrier retains moisture.

3. Zinc Zinc supports cell division, protein synthesis, immune function, and wound healing. “Correcting low zinc may improve skin repair, while studies also suggest possible benefits for inflammatory acne,” shared Dr Sood. However, he did note that extra zinc offers less benefit when intake is already adequate.

4. Vitamin C Vitamin C is required for enzymes that stabilise newly produced collagen and also functions as an antioxidant. According to the physician, adequate intake supports normal collagen formation and wound healing, but megadoses do not necessarily translate into better skin.

5. Probiotics As per Dr Sood, “The gut-skin connection involves microbial metabolites, immune signalling, and inflammation. Certain probiotic strains may improve acne, hydration, or sebum levels, but benefits are highly strain-specific.”

“These supplements may support healthier-looking skin through different pathways, especially when correcting low intake or targeting a specific concern. They complement, rather than replace, good nutrition, skincare, and UV protection,” highlighted the physician.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

Dr Kunal Sood, MD, is a double board-certified physician in Anesthesiology and Interventional Pain Medicine. He did his residency and fellowship in anesthesiology at Wayne State University in Detroit, Michigan, followed by a one-year fellowship in interventional pain medicine. He later became the Medical Director of the office in Germantown, Maryland.