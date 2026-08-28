Want to get glowing, healthy skin? Physician Dr Kunal Sood shares 5 supplements that can help
Skin health is influenced by the nutrients we take in. Dr Kunal Sood lists five health supplements that can help achieve healthy, glowing skin.
Getting a healthy, glowing skin is not all about the cosmetic procedures you go through every month. It is also affected by the lifestyle one leads, including their diet.
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Taking to Instagram on August 27, Dr Kunal Sood, a Maryland-based physician in anesthesiology and interventional pain medicine, listed five supplements that can help improve skin health. They are presented as follows.
1. Collagen
Dr Sood explained that collagen peptides are digested into amino acids and smaller peptides that may influence fibroblasts and the skin’s extracellular matrix.
“Trials suggest modest improvements in hydration and elasticity after consistent use, although higher-quality evidence is less convincing,” he added.
2. Omega-3s
Omega-3 fatty acids like EPA and DHA become part of cell membranes and influence inflammatory signalling. The physician shared that some trials suggest improvements in skin hydration, elasticity, and transepidermal water loss, which reflects how effectively the skin barrier retains moisture.
3. Zinc
Zinc supports cell division, protein synthesis, immune function, and wound healing. “Correcting low zinc may improve skin repair, while studies also suggest possible benefits for inflammatory acne,” shared Dr Sood. However, he did note that extra zinc offers less benefit when intake is already adequate.
4. Vitamin C
Vitamin C is required for enzymes that stabilise newly produced collagen and also functions as an antioxidant. According to the physician, adequate intake supports normal collagen formation and wound healing, but megadoses do not necessarily translate into better skin.
5. Probiotics
As per Dr Sood, “The gut-skin connection involves microbial metabolites, immune signalling, and inflammation. Certain probiotic strains may improve acne, hydration, or sebum levels, but benefits are highly strain-specific.”
“These supplements may support healthier-looking skin through different pathways, especially when correcting low intake or targeting a specific concern. They complement, rather than replace, good nutrition, skincare, and UV protection,” highlighted the physician.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
Dr Kunal Sood, MD, is a double board-certified physician in Anesthesiology and Interventional Pain Medicine. He did his residency and fellowship in anesthesiology at Wayne State University in Detroit, Michigan, followed by a one-year fellowship in interventional pain medicine. He later became the Medical Director of the office in Germantown, Maryland.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebapriya Bhattacharya
Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research.Read More
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