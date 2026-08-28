Got a red, itchy rash this monsoon? Dermatologist explains why your skin reacts during the humid season

Did you notice a big, red, itchy rash that simply refuses to go away? You may blame the heat or ignore it as a common monsoon skin reaction, but constant irritation should not be overlooked. Instead of self-treating it with home remedies or DIY hacks, it is important to understand what may be causing the rash.

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Dr Apartim Goel, cosmetic dermatologist, revealed five lesser-known reasons behind monsoon rashes. She also described how to protect the skin and when you should reach out to a health professional.

The doctor highlighted some of the factors responsible, saying, "The increased moisture in the air, dampness, and exposure to allergens can compromise the integrity of the skin’s protective layer, which makes dermatitis one of the most prevalent ailments seen by dermatologists in this period.”

She outlined that the skin barrier is especially sensitive to moisture, perspiration, and friction. Sometimes, these everyday monsoon conditions may be enough to trigger irritation and make the skin more vulnerable to rashes.