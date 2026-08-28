Worried about bones, joints weakening with age? Orthopaedician Dr Akhil Kulshreshtha shares 5 tips to keep them healthy

People rarely think about their bones until something goes wrong, like a fracture from a minor fall or a bone density scan that comes back lower than expected. Thus, preventive measures are often ignored.

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In an interaction with HT Lifestyle, orthopaedician Dr Akhil Kulshreshtha shared that both bone strength and joint health respond remarkably well to the right kind of movement. However, one needs to trust the process, as we cannot see them getting stronger like muscles.

“Bones need consistent, weight-bearing stress over time to rebuild themselves and stay dense, and to maintain good joint flexibility and low wear, muscle strengthening around the joints is pertinent,” he noted.

The orthopaedician shared the following five things that, if made part of the daily routine, can help strengthen the bones and joints.