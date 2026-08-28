Worried about bones, joints weakening with age? Orthopaedician Dr Akhil Kulshreshtha shares 5 tips to keep them healthy
Daily habits can help keep the bones and joints healthy as one ages; Dr Akhil Kulshreshtha shares five of them.
People rarely think about their bones until something goes wrong, like a fracture from a minor fall or a bone density scan that comes back lower than expected. Thus, preventive measures are often ignored.
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In an interaction with HT Lifestyle, orthopaedician Dr Akhil Kulshreshtha shared that both bone strength and joint health respond remarkably well to the right kind of movement. However, one needs to trust the process, as we cannot see them getting stronger like muscles.
“Bones need consistent, weight-bearing stress over time to rebuild themselves and stay dense, and to maintain good joint flexibility and low wear, muscle strengthening around the joints is pertinent,” he noted.
The orthopaedician shared the following five things that, if made part of the daily routine, can help strengthen the bones and joints.
1. Walking at a brisk pace
It sounds almost too simple, but brisk walking is one of the most effective weight-bearing exercises. As Dr Kulshreshtha explained, “Each step sends a mild mechanical signal through your legs, hips, and lower spine, prompting your body to reinforce bone tissue. Walking ten to thirty minutes most days can offer measurable benefits with minimal joint strain.”
2. Performing squats
Squats are great exercises for building quadriceps, hamstrings, and glutes while putting stress on the hip and knee joints. Dr Kulshreshtha recommended beginning with body-weight squats with knees above the toes, and then gradually move to dumbbells or a barbell.
“People with cardiac conditions must do squats under proper guidance from a doctor,” he cautioned.
3. Weight-lifting exercises
“Weightlifting and resistance band exercises create tension in the muscles and bones they connect to, stimulating cellular activity in bone formation,” stated the orthopaedician. Targeting major muscle groups twice a week, 15 to 20 minutes each session, is enough to see results, he added.
4. Yoga
In the words of Dr Kulshreshtha, “Yoga combines weight-bearing exercises with stretching and balance exercises that prevent joint injuries by providing more movement and less stiffness. Poses like warrior II, tree pose, and downward dog, the superman pose increases proprioception in muscles & strengthen bones while gently loading them.”
5. Stair climbing
Few exercises pack as much benefit into so little time as climbing stairs, shared Dr Kulshreshtha. The activity strengthens the hips and lower spine while also delivering a solid cardiovascular workout.
“Beyond exercises, support your efforts with adequate protein, calcium and vitamin D, and always warm up before joint-loading movements. Those with osteoporosis or existing joint conditions should consult a doctor or physical therapist before beginning anything new. Bones and joints respond to steady effort sustained over months and years, not occasional bursts of activity,” pointed out the orthopaedic.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
Dr Akhil Kulshreshtha is the director of orthopaedics, joint replacement and sports medicine at Yashoda Medicity, with over 33 years of clinical experience.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebapriya Bhattacharya
Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research.Read More
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