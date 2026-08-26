The internet says walking after eating can help you burn fat: Here's what expert wants you to know
Walking after eating is trending as a fat-burning hack. But how effective is it really? Here’s what science says about post-meal walks.
In this edition of the HT Lifestyle series, ‘Internet vs Reality,’ we’re looking at a health claim that many of us come across online: walking after every meal helps burn fat. But does it really? And if losing weight were as simple as taking a post-meal walk, why would people spend hours working out at the gym? HT Lifestyle spoke to Dr Soneet Yadav, ER Consultant, Ruby Hall Clinic, Pune, to separate fact from fiction and understand what science really says.
Also read | Hyderabad neurologist warns against quick weight loss, says stop treating obesity like a 'medical emergency'
What does the Internet say?
Our social media feeds are full of health and weight-loss advice, and walking after meals is one claim that frequently makes the rounds.
Does walking after every meal help lose weight?
Dr Soneet highlighted that when you take a stroll after meals, your body does not immediately pull from fat stores. Rather, it changes how the body handles the food you just ate, which can have an indirect effect on weight and fat over time.
What does walking post every meal actually do?
1. Lowering insulin spikes
Dr Soneet highlighted that when you eat food that contains carbohydrates, your blood sugar goes up, and the pancreas releases insulin to move that sugar into cells. High insulin acts like a lock on cells, telling the body to store energy instead of burning it. “When walking after a meal, the muscles use glucose directly from the blood for energy without needing insulin,” said Soneet. This cuts the blood sugar spike and keeps insulin lower. Lower insulin makes it easier for the body to use stored fat later.
2. The thermic effect and metabolism
According to Dr Soneet, moving soon after a meal slightly raises the energy cost of digestion (called diet‑induced thermogenesis). Light walking does not burn a number of calories on its own, but doing it while the stomach is busy increases total calorie burn compared to sitting still.
3. Digestion and reduced bloating
Physical activity moves food through the stomach and intestines faster, which can lower post‑meal sluggishness, bloating, and heartburn, making you feel more energetic.
What does the research recommend?
Timing: The best time to step out is within 15 to 30 minutes after finishing your meal, when blood sugar is usually rising.
Duration: You do not need a workout. Studies show that 10 to 15 minutes of walking is enough to smooth blood sugar curves.
Pace: Keep it comfortable. A casual stroll (about 2 to 3 mph) works; intense exercise right after a heavy meal can divert blood from the stomach and cause cramps or indigestion. Walking after meals may not instantly torch fat. As a daily habit, it sets a good hormonal environment for weight control and steady energy.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAnukriti Srivastava
Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world.Read More
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.