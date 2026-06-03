5 standing workouts that build muscle and burn fat without hurting your joints: Fitness expert suggests the best tools

Standing twists are effective and easy exercises that strengthen your core. They work your side muscles, help your spine move better, and can improve digestion or reduce bloating. You don’t need any equipment, but if you want something for fun and motivation, you can try a tummy twister. This is a low-impact exercise tool featuring a rotating circular platform that allows the user to perform side-to-side twisting motions while engaging their ab muscles.

The trainer suggested five standing exercises that can yield good results. Many people wonder whether home workouts are as effective as gym workouts. With the right form, consistency, and intensity, they can be just as effective! Even while standing, you can work multiple muscle groups and stay fit.

Standing workouts are exercises performed while standing. You don't need to lie down, sit, or kneel. Instead, you move your arms and legs while keeping your core tight. A fitness coach explains that standing workouts work well because they engage your whole body. They burn calories from head to toe, anytime and anywhere. These workouts are convenient. You can do them indoors when it rains, outdoors when it’s sunny, or even in a small space at home.

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Getting your ideal summer body doesn't have to mean spending a lot of money on a gym membership or going to the gym every day. While joining a gym is one option, it’s not the only choice. People have busy schedules or other reasons that make it hard to get to the gym. However, this doesn’t mean you can't exercise or give up on your goal of a toned body. Fitness coach Ravi Shrivastav shares home workouts featuring standing exercises to tone your body.

Doing a single-leg lift with a chest fly is a great way to work both your upper and lower body while also strengthening your core. You can easily do this exercise at home with just a yoga mat and a pair of dumbbells .

The standing woodchop is an exercise that targets your entire body, with a focus on your core, obliques, and shoulders. You can do this exercise at home using a dumbbell or a resistance band. To perform it, mimic the motion of swinging an axe.

Your standing reach at home is the highest point you can touch while standing flat-footed. This measurement is often used to determine how high you can jump in sports like basketball or volleyball. To calculate your vertical jump, subtract your standing reach from your highest jump reach.

The leg lift with side crunch is a simple and effective exercise that works your abs and sides. You can do it at home on a yoga mat or exercise mat without any equipment. If you want to create more resistance, you can add ankle weights.

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