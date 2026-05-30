Gastroenterologist reveals why many Indians struggle to lose weight despite dieting and regular workouts

Dr Sukrit said, “The problem lies in the conventional understanding of the term obesity.” Until recently, it was considered a lifestyle-related condition.” It was believed that this could be overcome by consuming the right food and staying physically active . These factors are important, but they may not be the only reasons.

This has created confusion and dismay among people who feel clueless about the right way to lose weight. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Sukrit Sud, senior consultant, gastroenterology, gastrosciences, Medanta-The Medicity, Gurugram, shared what actually works for weight loss.

Today, we increasingly hear people say they are eating the right foods and exercising regularly, yet they cannot lose weight . This has become the reality for many Indians today. They struggle to lose weight despite following a healthy diet and working out.

Another factor is the effectiveness of weight loss attempts. Dr Sud highlighted that many people try to lose weight by following strict diets . However, these diets are hard to maintain for long periods. This leads to a constant cycle of weight loss and weight gain , which may eventually affect metabolism and liver health as well. This is why diet and exercise alone may not be effective for weight loss.

“This becomes even more problematic in the Indian scenario, as the chances of visceral fat accumulation are higher. Moreover, the risk of insulin resistance is also higher, which makes weight loss even more difficult even for individuals who are moderately overweight,” added Dr Sud.

According to Dr Sukrit, the human body does not remain passive in the process of losing weight . When the body consumes fewer calories than it requires, it begins conserving energy. This leads to a slowing down of the metabolic rate. The body also starts sending hunger signals. This makes losing weight more difficult.

What needs to be done for effective weight loss? According to Dr Sud, there has been a gradual change in how obesity is treated. Although diet and exercise remain at the core, there is a growing recognition that some people may need additional support for effective weight loss. He highlighted that newer methods are now being used alongside traditional approaches. These include minimally invasive, endoscopic procedures that work with the body’s natural processes.

Endoscopic gastroplasty According to Dr Sud, techniques such as endoscopic sleeve gastroplasty (ESG) help reduce stomach size so that individuals feel full sooner, while intragastric balloons are used temporarily to support portion control. In some cases, procedures like transoral outlet reduction (TORe) are also considered, especially for those who have experienced weight regain after any previous therapy.

It is worth mentioning that these methods are not meant to replace diet and exercise. They are simply additional tools for weight loss. The aim is not just weight loss, but overall health improvement. For those who feel they are doing everything right but still cannot lose weight, it may be time to look beyond traditional methods. In many cases, the problem is not a lack of effort but a lack of a more comprehensive approach.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.