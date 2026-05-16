Fitness coach warns ‘95% of people who lose weight gain it back’, reveals 11 common nutrition habits to follow

According to coach Kev, most people quit diets because they add 10 new behaviours at once. He suggests, “Don't fight your routine. Build around it.”

Coach Kev wrote on X, “95% of people who lose weight gain it back. They didn't fail. Their diet had too much friction.” Here are the 11 nutrition habits he highlighted that one should remove from their lifestyle:

While weight loss is an uphill battle, maintaining your healthy weight goals and avoiding weight regain can be even more difficult. On May 15, fat-loss coach Kev took to X (formerly Twitter) to share 11 nutrition habits you should avoid if you don't want to gain weight back.

2. Protein overhaul Protein does four things at once, according to the fat loss coach: burns more calories during digestion, keeps you full longer, kills cravings, and protects muscle in a deficit. Therefore, he suggests targeting:

0.8-1g per pound of your goal bodyweight.

180 lb goal = 144-180g protein daily. 3. Fast food without the fallout You don't have to skip fast food, according to coach Kev. Instead, you can order like this: grilled nuggets with a grilled sandwich, a chicken bowl with light rice, fajita veggies and salsa, or a chicken protein salad bowl. It's healthy and tasty.

4. Snack swaps The 3 pm chip bag has a replacement, according to coach Kev. He recommends having healthy alternatives like:

Protein chips

Protein bars

Yoghurt 5. Protein powder “Keep a tub on the counter. Mix one to two scoops into milk or water every morning. 30-60g of protein before 9 am means the hard part of the day is done,” he suggests.

6. Caffeine Black coffee or zero-sugar energy drinks suppress appetite, according to the fat loss coach. Therefore, he recommends consuming them before the meals you tend to overeat. He advises:

Wait 60 minutes after waking before the first cup

Cap at 400mg/day so it doesn't wreck sleep

None within 8 hours of sleep 7. Set a food cutoff Next, he suggests stopping eating two to three hours before bed. According to him, late meals tank sleep quality. “Poor sleep tomorrow means more hunger, more cravings, worse choices all day,” he adds.

8. Keep alcohol low Your body burns alcohol before anything else, and fat oxidation pauses while it processes, according to coach Kev. Moreover, it also leads to wrecked sleep, spiked cravings the next day, and killed decision-making at the worst time (the 10 pm food orders). Therefore, he suggests having two to three drinks per week if fat loss is the priority.

9. Macro boost the craving Lastly, according to the coach, if you are craving junk, don't fight it. Instead, stack protein around it. “Same craving handled,” he adds.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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