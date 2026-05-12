Tamannaah Bhatia's fitness trainer reveals '3 high-protein snacks you should carry in your office bag for fat loss'

In the fast-paced world of professional life, maintaining a healthy diet often takes a backseat to deadlines and commutes. However, celebrity fitness trainer Siddhartha Singh — the man behind actor Tamannaah Bhatia's fitness journey — has said that hitting your protein goals doesn't have to be a struggle. Also read | Always snacking at work? 5 healthy office snacks that keep your energy levels up: Boiled corn, chana and more To maintain fitness, Siddhartha Singh suggests packing Greek yoghurt with fruit for office. (Freepik)

In an April 27 Instagram post titled 'Three snacks you should carry in your office bag', Siddhartha broke down the best portable options for those 'struggling to hit protein while they are travelling or are busy'. He noted that these ‘high-protein’ quick fixes are designed specifically for 'fat loss and convenience'.

1. The reliable protein bar While Siddhartha admitted he isn't a die-hard advocate for processed bars, he acknowledged their utility in a pinch. "Number one is a protein bar. Now, I'm not a very big fan of protein bars, but... (these are) very decent in times when you don't have anything to eat," Siddhartha explained, adding, "This is something that will really help you out."

When choosing a bar, look for options that minimise added sugars and provide a substantial protein-to-calorie ratio to keep your metabolism active.

2. Protein ladoos (With a disclaimer) For those with a sweet tooth, protein-infused ladoos are a popular Indian snack, though Siddhartha warned to check the nutritional label carefully.

"Number two are these protein ladoos. Now again, I'm not very happy with how much protein they have," Siddhartha cautioned. "This whole pack has only 10 grams of protein and 200 calories. That's too many calories for the small amount of protein you're having. But, keep it as a snack when you can't find anything around you that is even minutely healthy," he said.