Ozempic or revenge body? Tamannaah Bhatia breaks silence on physical transformation: ‘My curves are not…’

After making the nation groove to her tunes with her performance in Stree song Aaj Ki Raat , actor Tamannaah Bhatia gave fans another chartbuster with Aryan Khan’s show. We are talking about her dance number Ghafoor in Aryan’s debut web series The Ba***ds of Bollywood . With her smooth as butter dance moves and magnetic aura, Tamannaah once again became the talk of the town. Soon her physical transformation became a topic of discussion on social media, with some fans giving Ozempic the credit for her fitness while others guessed it was Tamannaah’s revenge body post break up with Vijay Varma. Well, the actor has now broken her silence on these rumours.

In a chat with Harper's Bazaar India, when asked about these rumours about her physical transformation, Tamannaah Bhatia explained that she has been working since she was 15. She has been in front of the camera for most of her life and there is hardly anything that she can hide. Tamannaah shared that till her late 20s she was a slender body type, so her body after this so-called transition is not new to her. She explained, “This might be new for the Hindi belt of the audience, but I am nearing 100 films, so people have seen my work in so many different films and in so many different bodies, but essentially on the leaner side. One thing I think people really need to know is that a woman’s body is always changing and every five years we see a different version of our own self and we’re like ‘Oh, this is how I look’. For me, I think Covid really hit my body hard and it became really difficult to keep my body the same weight as it was through my 20s. I struggled with it. And I love food! I love to eat my rice, roti, dal.”

Tamannaah shared that while she was on a healthy journey, she still had to face the camera. The actor stated, “While doing all those healthy things, I still had to face the camera, and I began to feel that I don’t want to be conscious feeling a certain size and I’m constantly trying to correct it. I’m feeling like ‘Oh is my tummy outside?’ Because at some point, my tummy was coming out, and I was like what is happening to my body. But inflammation is real. Any woman knows, going through her cycle, she feels like her body is shifting. I went through the same in my early 30s and my curves are not going anywhere. My curves are not going anywhere because I am Sindhi. That hip and waist is not going anywhere because that is bone structure. I don’t think you will ever see me following global beauty standards because it’s aspirational to be Indian, people love our curves, and I think it’s time that we should embrace that.”

On the work front, Tamannaah will next be seen alongside Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri in O' Romeo.