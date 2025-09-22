Always reaching for snacks at work? 5 healthy office snacks that keep your energy levels up: Boiled corn, chana and more

Do you frequently munch on snacks at the office or order takeout? Long hours of sitting and doing heavy work can feel draining, and the stress may push you to reach for unhealthy options like chips and sugar-laden treats. Healthy snackin at office keeps your energy high, helping you stay productive. (Freepik)

But this is not ideal, as it may worsen your cravings and before you realise you are stuck in a loop of cravings and energy crashes, and craving some more. Lifestyle coach Nidhi Nahata, founder of Justbe, shared with HT Lifestyle that workplace snacking ideally has two purposes. She said, “The practice of workplace snacking serves two purposes because it helps control hunger while providing the brain and body with intelligent fuel during periods of low physical activity and elevated workplace tension.” It's important to adhere to a purpose so that your snacking is not mindless.

Now, a major chunk of an office worker's waking hours is spent at the office. Especially in desk jobs that require long hours on computers and laptops, employees remain seated for extended periods. Nidhi noted that office workers who sit for 8–10 hours are at risk of high blood sugar levels, particularly after consuming heavy or refined snacks. According to her, the subsequent crash can occur ‘dramatically,’ leading to fatigue, brain fog, and irritability.

So, what’s the hack for smarter snacking while also keeping your energy maintained for work? Cravings are natural, but keeping a few key priorities in mind can help to keep your energy levels up. She added, “The key to healthy snacking involves optimising metabolic function rather than focusing on calorie intake. The consumption of light, clean snacks decreases digestive work while directing blood flow to the brain instead of the stomach and maintains consistent energy levels.”

Nidhi suggested 5 easy-to-carry snack ideas for office snacking. These are easy to prepare and carry to the office. They also have many benefits, from improving digestion to lowering brain fog.

1.Roasted makhana

Makhana prevents post-eating drowsiness. (PC: Freepik )

The combination of plant protein and magnesium in makhana enables energy production and muscle relaxation, which benefits people who spend extended periods sitting.

Makhana provides a natural light snack that avoids causing post-eating drowsiness, which occurs with commercial protein bars.

2.Roasted chana (Bengal Gram)

Roasted chana contains fibre, which keeps you satiated for long periods. (PC: Freepik)

Complex carbs and protein in this treat help to keep blood sugar from spiking too much.

The great fibre concentration in this snack slows down digestion, therefore producing constant energy levels during lengthy work meetings.



3. Unsalted, roasted peanuts

Peanuts reduce oxidative stress. (PC: )

Niacin in peanuts and healthy fats work to improve brain performance while shielding against oxidative stress that arises from extended screen consumption.

The crunchy texture of peanuts satiates hunger pains, therefore lowering the chance of reaching for processed snacks.

4.Boiled corn with lemon and rock salt

Boiled corn with lemon is a tasty snack. (PC: Freepik)

The antioxidants lutein and zeaxanthin present in corn protect eye health, which becomes essential for workers who spend most of their time looking at screens.

Though being much lighter than fried foods, this snack hydrates and offers fulfilling fullness.

5. Almonds, pumpkin seeds, sunflower seeds, flax; nuts and seeds trail mix

Seed trail contains omega-3 fatty acids. (PC: Freepik)

Supporting neurotransmitter activity, the omega-3 fatty acids found in flax and pumpkin seeds aid in mood regulation and focus.

The combination of seeds and nuts gives a practical and long-lasting snack not too much on the digestive system.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.