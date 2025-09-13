AIIMS gastroenterologist shares top 8 healthy snacks you can eat to keep your digestion moving smoothly: Almond, hummus

In a September 12 Instagram post, Dr Saurabh Sethi, a gastroenterologist trained at AIIMS, Harvard, and Stanford Universities, said, “Your gut thrives on simple, fibre-packed snacks.” He wrote, “I am a board-certified gastroenterologist and here are 8 gut-healthy snacks I eat for bowel regularity.” Also read | AIIMS, Harvard, Stanford trained gastroenterologist shares ‘10 best morning habits for gut health’ Chickpea-based hummus delivers both fibre and protein, feeding your good gut bugs, Dr Sethi said on Instagram. (Freepik)

A balanced gut ensures proper digestion and absorption of nutrients, vitamins, and minerals. Moreover, a healthy gut microbiome can help prevent digestive issues like bloating, gas, diarrhoea, and constipation. In his caption, Dr Sethi wrote, “Which snack do you rely on most to keep your digestion moving smoothly?”

According to Dr Sethi, these foods can support gut health:

1. Kiwi fruit

He said studies have shown that two kiwis a day improve stool frequency and soften stools, thanks to their unique fibre and actinidin enzyme.

3. Greek yoghurt

“Packed with probiotics that feed healthy gut bacteria, plus protein and calcium, about 16g protein and 190 mg calcium per 3⁄4-cup serving,” Dr Sethi said.

4. Almonds (and other nuts)

He added, “A half-cup of almonds gives 15 g protein and 8g fibre; they help produce butyrate, a short-chain fatty acid that fuels colon cells.”

5. Kefir

According to Dr Sethi, kefir contains 50+ strains of probiotics for gut diversity, while yoghurt supports digestion with bacteria like lactobacillus bulgaricus.

6. Hummus and veggie sticks

Dr Sethi said, “Chickpea-based hummus delivers both fibre and protein, feeding your good gut bugs. Veggies add crunch and more fibre.”

7. Apples

“One medium apple has ~4g of fibre plus pectin, a prebiotic that promotes healthy gut bacteria and stool regularity,” Dr Sethi said.

8. Berry + walnut combo

He added, “Blueberries bring antioxidants and fibre; walnuts add omega-3s and promote butyrate, lowering gut inflammation.”

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.