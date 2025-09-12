Oncologist shares top 10 Indian foods that quietly supercharge your gut: Idli, dosa, dahi, curd rice, poha, ragi, moong

Gut health refers to the balance and well-being of the microbiome in your gastrointestinal tract. A healthy gut microbiome can aid in digestion, help the immune system function optimally, and even influence your mood and mental health. When this balance and diversity of gut microorganisms is disrupted, it can lead to health implications. So, how exactly can you improve gut health naturally? Also read | Nutritionist shares surprising probiotic, prebiotic foods in Indian kitchens apart from dahi The combination of probiotics from the curd and the easy-to-digest nature of rice makes curd rice a gut-friendly dish for many people. (Unsplash)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Arpit Bansal, a laparoscopic surgeon and oncologist at Jeevan Jyoti Hospital, Prayagraj, shared that following a gut-friendly diet can be the first step towards improving gut health and overall well-being.

“A healthy gut isn’t built by fancy powders — it’s trained daily by simple, living foods that feed good microbes, strengthen the intestinal barrier, and reduce inflammation through short-chain fatty acids (SCFAs),” he said.

Dr Bansal shared a list of 10 everyday Indian staples 'that are silent healers that can keep your microbiome thriving'. Here they are:

Buttermilk contains probiotics, which can support gut health by promoting beneficial bacteria.

1. Dahi and chaas (Curd and buttermilk)

Dr Bansal said, “Rich in live cultures like lactobacillus, these traditional ferments improve lactose digestion, reinforce the gut lining, and balance immunity. Always try to go for plain, unsweetened versions.”

2. Idli and dosa batter (Fermented rice and lentils)

“Fermentation pre-digests carbs and proteins, improves mineral absorption, and seeds the gut with beneficial lactic acid bacteria. The microbial metabolites remain active even after you steam them,” Dr Bansal said.

3. Dal and legumes (Moong, masoor, rajma, chana)

He added, “Dals are prebiotics full of resistant starch and soluble fibre. They feed butyrate-producing bacteria, the major molecule that soothes inflammation and fortifies gut walls.”

4. Cooked-then-cooled rice (Curd rice, poha)

Dr Bansal said, “When rice cools, its starch crystallises into 'resistant starch', which microbes ferment to SCFAs. This reduces gut pH, regulates sugar peaks, and minimises inflammation.”

5. Raw banana (Kaccha kela)

Dr Bansal further said, “Green bananas contain a wealth of resistant starch and pectin — wonderful for feeding up helpful species, particularly after antibiotic treatment or gut upset.”

Ragi, also known as finger millet, is high in dietary fibre, which promotes digestive health, prevents constipation, and supports a healthy gut microbiome.(Shutterstock)

6. Millets (Ragi, jowar, bajra)

He added, “Apart from fibre, their polyphenols behave as 'microbe trainers', enhancing metabolic indicators and microbial diversity. They take time to digest, maintaining gut and glucose stability.”

7. Haldi (Turmeric)

According to the doctor, “Curcumin directly affects the microbiome, decreasing inflammation and oxidative stress while increasing microbial diversity. When taken with black pepper, it becomes more absorbable.”

8. Onion and garlic

Dr Bansal said, “Rich in inulin and fructooligosaccharides, they function as natural prebiotics that specifically support lactobacillus and bifidobacteria, two important factors in gut balance and general metabolic health.”

9. Fenugreek (methi)

“The soluble fibre galactomannan in methi seeds slows down the absorption of sugars and provides nourishment for gut microorganisms. Methi seeds can be soaked or the greens can be sautéed to increase their prebiotic activity and ease the digestive tract,” Dr Bansal said.

10. Kanji (Black carrot ferment)

He added, “A seasonal probiotic elixir, kanji teems with natural lactic acid bacteria that helps in digestion and builds resilience. It’s India’s age-old answer to kombucha.”

How to use foods from this list today

Dr Bansal suggested: “Anchor one fermented food (dahi, idli, or kanji) and one resistant starch source (dal, cooled rice, or raw banana) in every meal. Season liberally with haldi, garlic, and methi — and let your microbes do the rest.”

