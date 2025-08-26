AIIMS gastroenterologist says ‘slightly green bananas benefit gut, not overripe’; shares 9 food facts you didn't know

More than any supplements, whole food stores in a world of benefits that can actually benefit your gut health and overall wellbeing. However, often, we are not well informed about these beneficial nutrients and consume things that may be harmful in the long run. Overripe bananas are mostly sugar and do not pack as many gut health benefits. (Shutterstock)

In an Instagram post shared on August 26, Dr Saurabh Sethi, MD, MPH, a gastroenterologist, hepatologist, and interventional endoscopist trained at AIIMS, Harvard and Stanford Universities, talked about 9 facts that you didn't know about everyday foods available in the kitchen. Let's find out.

9 facts about everyday foods

Dr Sethi captioned his post, “Here are 9 things I refuse to gatekeep about everyday foods.” The list included facts about bananas, rice, berries, chia seeds, and a few more gut-friendly food items. Let's find out what the gastroenterologist had to share:

1. Bananas

According to Dr Sethi, slightly green bananas are a gut win. They are rich in resistant starch, a prebiotic that feeds your good bacteria without spiking your blood sugar. Meanwhile, he warned, overripe bananas are mostly sugar and do not pack as many gut health benefits.

2. Coffee

Coffee is a great drink for your gut health. However, Dr Sethi pointed out that it can both help and harm your gut health. He said that though coffee boosts motility and feeds beneficial microbes, but too much (or on an empty stomach) can trigger reflux, anxiety, or loose stools.

3. Spices

The AIIMS gastroenterologist shared that spices are not just flavours for our food, they are medicine, too. “Turmeric, ginger, and fennel: they reduce inflammation, support digestion, and protect your gut lining. I take all 3 daily,” he shared.

4. Plain yoghurt

According to the gastroenterologist, plain yoghurt is better than sugary probiotic drinks. He suggested, “Real fermented foods like plain yoghurt, kefir, or sauerkraut offer diverse strains, without the added sugar that feeds bad bacteria.”

5. White rice

Per the gastroenterologist, plain rice isn't the villain if you cool it down first and then consume it. “Cooled rice forms resistant starch, which acts like fibre and supports your microbiome. It's why leftover rice is often easier to digest,” Dr Sethi pointed out.

6. Berries

“Berries are gut gold. Blueberries, raspberries, and pomegranate reduce oxidative stress and feed good bacteria, far better than most probiotic capsules,” Dr Sethi wrote in his post.

7. Chia and basil seeds

Chia seeds and basil seeds give your gut a fibre boost. “They absorb water, form a gel in your gut, and support smooth digestion. Great for regularity and feeding beneficial microbes,” the gastroenterologist wrote.

8. How you eat matters as much as what you eat

According to the AIIMS-trained gastroenterologist, eating too fast, being stressed, or being distracted can blunt digestion, cause bloating, and mess with your gut-brain axis. “Slow down,” he suggested.

9. Your gut loves routine

Irregular eating, sleeping, and bathroom habits can throw off your gut microbiome. “Your gut thrives on rhythm, not chaos,” Dr Sethi pointed out.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.