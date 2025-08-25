Bariatric surgeon warns poor gut health could be silently damaging your liver, explains 'gut-liver axis'

Gut is one of the primary focuses, if not the epicentre, of wellness discourse, and rightly so. With its connection to the brain and immunity through the gut-brain and gut-immunity axes, it can be understood that the gut's functions, like digestion, nutrient absorption, and maintaining gut microbiome balance, play an essential role in overall well-being. Gut health is connected to liver function through the gut-liver axis, meaning that every gut issue, from leaky gut to bloating, can impact the liver in some way.(Shutterstock)

Just like how the gut is connected to other organs and bodily functions, commanding a significant influence, there’s also a two-way connection between the gut and liver.

Dr Sukhvinder Singh Saggu, Director -Minimal Access, GI & Bariatric Surgery at the CK Birla Hospital in Delhi, confirmed this connection as well and told HT Lifestyle that the liver's health is closely tied to the gut functions. Particularly, the gut bacteria are instrumental in influencing liver function, inflammation and more.

What is the gut-liver axis?

Gut influences liver functions.(Shutterstock)

“The gut-liver axis connects your digestive system and liver through blood flow and immune signalling. What you eat impacts gut bacteria, which in turn influences liver health, and inflammation in the gut can travel to the liver, worsening liver diseases like hepatitis,” Dr Saggu described how gut bacteria shape liver health and even trigger liver-related diseases like hepatitis.

What you eat hurts both gut and liver

What's on your plate affects the gut through digestion and nutrient absorption. So if any food that disrupts these gut functions can also weaken liver health.

Dr Saggu emphasised the importance of diet in maintaining a healthy gut microbiome. He explained, “Diets high in processed foods, sugars, saturated fats, and alcohol disrupt the gut microbiome. This imbalance, known as gut dysbiosis, weakens the intestinal lining. When this lining is compromised, toxins, bacteria, and inflammatory substances can leak into the bloodstream and reach the liver.”

So the damage from unhealthy food choices doesn’t just stay confined to the gut; it can also worsen liver conditions. Leaky gut is one such gut condition that affects the liver.

“This ‘leaky gut’ phenomenon can cause liver inflammation and accelerate fibrosis or scarring, which is especially dangerous for those with hepatitis B or C,” Dr Saggu cautioned.

What should your diet be that supports both gut and liver health?

Include both probiotics and prebiotics in your diet that nourish your gut microbiome!(Shutterstock)

Given the two-way connection between the gut and liver, your diet becomes a non-negotiable priority for you to support the health of both organs. Dr Saggu highlighted that a diet which is rich in fibre, antioxidants, and healthy fats is efficient in restoring gut balance and reducing liver stress.

Here are some food choices Dr Saggu listed:

• Include fruits, vegetables, whole grains, legumes, nuts, seeds, and omega-3-rich foods like fatty fish.

• Probiotic foods (like yoghurt, kefir, kimchi, and sauerkraut) and prebiotics (like garlic, onions, and bananas) support a healthier gut microbiome.

These foods have a particular advantage as well for maintaining liver health, as Dr Saggu revealed they block harmful substances from reaching the liver and reduce chances of systemic inflammation.

Why does a gut-friendly diet matter for hepatitis patients?

Hepatitis is a liver disease where the liver becomes inflamed. So for a hepatitis B or C patient, following a gut-friendly diet is beneficial, as Dr Saggu noted that it promotes better immune function, improves response to treatment, and helps slow the progression of liver damage.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.