25 year old with stage 4 cancer shares why he never eats 3 hours before sleep: ‘Your body needs rest, not digestion’

The timing of our meals can be just as important as what we eat. While many dismiss late-night snacking as harmless, it can affect our health in ways we don't realise. In a July 1 Instagram post, 25-year-old health coach Dilan, who was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer, shared why he avoids eating within three hours of bedtime. (Also read: 57-year-old woman ignored headaches for months until her Apple Watch alert led to shocking brain tumour diagnosis ) Health coach reveals impact of late-night eating on sleep and digestion. (Freepik)

What happens when you eat too close to bedtime

Dilan recalls his days as a personal trainer: “My days started at 4:30 am. First client at 6 am. Back-to-back sessions all day. Last client would finish at 10 pm. By the time I got home and ate, it would be close to midnight. Then I'd crash into bed 20 minutes later. At the time, I thought I was being disciplined.”

He explains that what felt like hard work was actually harming his body. "I thought I was grafting, just doing what it takes. But what I didn't realise was that I was keeping my body in a constant state of fight or flight. Running on stress. Running on cortisol. Running on fumes. And then I'd throw food into a system that was already overloaded and expect it to digest properly."

Why does body need 'rest and digest'

According to Dilan, "It doesn't work like that. Your body has two modes: fight or flight, when you're stressed, rushing, wired; and rest and digest, when your body can actually process food and repair. Most people eat when they're still in fight or flight… and then go to bed while their body is still trying to digest dinner."

The consequences, he says, are clear: "Poor sleep. Inflammation. Bloating. Hormone disruption. And a body that never gets the reset it needs overnight. After my cancer diagnosis, I learned how big a role these little habits play. Now, I don't eat within three hours of bed, ever. Because digestion is work."

He concludes with a reminder, "If your body is busy digesting, it can't focus on repairing. It's one or the other, not both. If you want better sleep, better energy, better health, especially long-term, let your body do what it was designed to do."

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.