Is blow-drying damaging your hair during the monsoon? An expert says the real culprit is something else

Whether you should air dry or blow dry your hair (Pexels) By Shweta Pandey Shweta Pandey is a Senior Content Writer at Hindustan Times, with over 12 years of experience in beauty and wellness journalism, specialising in makeup, skincare, and hair care.



She began her professional writing journey in 2011, entering the evolving world of digital lifestyle journalism as beauty and wellness content rapidly transformed in India. Over the years, she has worked with reputed digital media houses like India Today, the Times of India and Skymet Weather, steadily building credibility through well-researched features, product reviews, and trend analyses. Her career reflects consistent growth, moving from content contributor to senior writer. She now plays a key role in shaping editorial strategy, social media content, and ensuring high-quality, reader-focused content that aligns with evolving audience needs.



Shweta’s core expertise spans makeup, skincare, hair care, and holistic health and fitness. She specialises in in-depth beauty product reviews, ingredient analysis, skincare routines, and evidence-based wellness advice. Known for her analytical and data-driven approach, she relies on verified sources, dermatological insights, and expert consultations to ensure credibility. Her field experience includes interviewing Bollywood celebrities, beauty and makeup professionals, tracking consumer trends, and simplifying the top picks.



Shweta holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication, Advertising, and Journalism and has done Bachelor’s in Commerce from Delhi University. She believes in delivering reader-first insights that empower informed decisions while maintaining transparency, credibility, and trust.



Beyond her writing desk, Shweta enjoys exploring new destinations, experimenting in the kitchen with delightful recipes, and staying in tune with the latest beauty and wellness trends. Read more Read less Need extra funds for your next purchase? Loan up to ₹5 Lakhs Starting at 11% p.a.* Check Eligibility During the monsoon, our hair tends to become frizzy and dry. And that is the reason, for years, many of us have been told that air drying is the gentler, healthier choice for our hair. It sounds intuitive: less heat must mean less damage. But as hair science continues to evolve, we are learning that the relationship between water, hair health, and drying is far more nuanced.

In fact, prolonged exposure to water can place hair under significant stress. During the monsoon season, when humidity levels are high and drying times are considerably longer, the effects can become even more pronounced.

Dr Geetika Mittal Gupta, Aesthetic Dermatologist, explains, “Monsoon creates the ideal conditions for scalp build-up, dandruff and irritation, yet most people remain focused on managing frizz rather than addressing what lies beneath”.

She further says, "Healthy-looking hair begins with a healthy scalp. Cleansing regularly based on your scalp's specific needs, avoiding prolonged dampness and never sleeping with wet hair or tying it up while still damp are the most meaningful habits you can build this season."

The Hidden Problem with Air Drying

Hair is at its most vulnerable when wet. When strands absorb water, they swell. The longer hair remains saturated, the longer it stays in this weakened state. Research examining different drying methods has shown that prolonged wetness can contribute to structural stress within the hair fibre, while carefully controlled blow drying can reduce the duration of this vulnerable period.

Blow Drying Is Not the Villain - Excessive Heat Is

Rob Smith, Senior Principal Scientist at Dyson, shares, “One of the biggest misconceptions in haircare is that all blow drying is damaging. The reality is more nuanced”. He further says that prolonged exposure to high heat can weaken the hair, reduce moisture content and contribute to breakage. However, controlled airflow and moderate temperatures can help dry hair efficiently while limiting unnecessary heat exposure.

According to Smith, “The concern is not drying itself but exposing hair to excessively high temperatures for prolonged periods. In other words, the goal should not be to avoid drying your hair; it should be to dry your hair intelligently”.

He also mentions that rather than relying on extreme temperatures, the goal should be to dry parts of hair at lower temperatures that can dry hair quickly.

“For consumers navigating India's monsoon season, this can make a tangible difference”, Smith says. Faster drying means less time spent with water-swollen hair fibres. Controlled airflow means improved comfort and manageability. And styling during drying can help create smoother, longer-lasting results, even in challenging humidity.