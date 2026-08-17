Gynaecologist Dr Vandana Singh explains how to store breast milk safely, shares tips that every parent should know

For infants, no food is as nutritious as the mother’s milk. And for many mothers, pumping and storing breast milk for later use is a major convenience. But, because of how delicate the food is, one needs to be extra careful while storing it and reheating it afterwards.

Also Read | Gastroenterologist Dr Joseph Salhab says he doesn't drink chia water: Here are 5 ways he takes them instead

In an interaction with HT Lifestyle, Dr Vandana Singh shared a few tips that every parent should know before handling breast milk, as temperature, cleanliness, and storage time influence its safety. “Parents who enjoy pumping should have basic knowledge on this subject, so as to ensure its hygiene, reduce losses and simplify the process,” she noted.

Importance of cleanliness while storing breast milk When it comes to pumping and storing breast milk, cleanliness is of utmost importance. According to Dr Singh, safe storage commences even before the milk is placed into the refrigerator. She shared the following guidelines to keep in mind while storing breastmilk.

Wash your hands properly with soap and water before pumping or handling breast milk.

Pump parts, as well as bottles and any other equipment that contacts milk, have to be cleaned thoroughly after each use and dried completely.

Use containers specially made for breast milk storage, which have tight lids and should not be full if the milk is put in the freezer, as it expands when it freezes.

Avoid commonplace bags and boxes that are unsuitable for food. Where and how long should breast milk be stored? As per Dr Singh, the freshly expressed breast milk may be stored at room temperature, in the fridge, or in the freezer; however, the duration of its safety would depend on the temperature and conditions of the storage.

“It is advisable to keep the milk in the fridge if it is not going to be used in the near future and frozen in cases of prolonged storage,” noted the gynaecologist.

“It would be good to keep the milk in the back of the refrigerator, not in the door of the fridge that experiences temperature fluctuations when being opened. The frozen breast milk must be placed in the coldest temperature zone of the freezer.”

Marking each container with the pumping date is a simple yet useful practice, as it helps parents to understand which milk they should use first and prevents forgetting containers at the back of the fridge and freezer.