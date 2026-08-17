Turning 60? Here’s why lung health checks matter and how they can help detect lung cancer earlier

Dr Kunal highlighted that the main challenge is that lung cancer is often diagnosed late, when treatment is more difficult. Early detection makes a huge difference in treatment. “A cough lasting for more than three weeks, coughing up blood, increasing shortness of breath, chest pain or unexplained fatigue are not normal parts of growing old,” added Dr Kunal. Your symptoms may be mild but are worth medical assessment.

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Many people believe that a serious illness will always come with obvious warning signs. A severe cough, intense chest pain, or dramatic breathlessness. Lung cancer often does not behave that way. For many older adults, the early symptoms may be so mild that they are easily dismissed as ageing, seasonal allergies or a lingering infection. People often ignore symptoms such as a persistent cough, unusual tiredness after a short walk, repeated chest infections, unexplained weight loss , or mild chest discomfort for weeks or even months. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Kunal Sharma, vice president and head of integrated onco-pathology and lead, digital pathology and AI initiatives, Agilus Diagnostics, shares health checkups every older adult needs to consider.

According to Dr Kunal, one of the most effective screening tools is a low dose CT (LDCT) scan for those at higher risk. It can identify small abnormalities in the lungs much earlier than a standard chest X-ray, often before symptoms become severe.

Those who are exposed to moderate to severe levels of air pollution, second-hand smoke or occupational dust and chemicals, may be at increased risk and should be especially vigilant.

If you have symptoms, such as a persistent cough or chest pain, doctors may request a chest X-ray. While it's not the best screening test for lung cancer, it can help find abnormalities that need further evaluation.

A lung function test (pulmonary function test or PFT) can assess how well your lungs work and may be helpful if you have a chronic cough, shortness of breath or a history of smoking. Clues may also be found in a routine physical examination. Doctors listen to the lungs with a stethoscope, check the level of oxygen in the blood, and ask about symptoms such as wheezing, fatigue, or unexplained weight loss to determine whether further testing is needed.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.