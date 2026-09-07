Vaccination, screening, and prevention: Gastroenterologist Dr Anurag Sachan's guide to beating hepatitis

Hepatitis continues to be a major global health challenge, impacting millions of lives every year. As per the World Health Organization’s 2025 report, India alone accounted for 11.6% of the world’s hepatitis cases in 2022, with more than 35.3 million people affected. Of these, 29.8 million were living with hepatitis B and 5.5 million with hepatitis C. The figures are alarming, but the silver lining is that hepatitis can be both prevented and managed. With strong vaccination programs, timely testing, and proven prevention measures, healthcare providers have the tools to curb transmission, reduce complications, and protect countless lives. One in three persons affected with blood-borne viral hepatitis-B and C in India at a risk of developing liver cancer, yet most of them are not aware of their infection. (Shutterstock) By Tavishi Dogra Tavishi Dogra is a Deputy Chief Content Producer, Health & Wellness, at Hindustan Times. She has over 9 years of experience writing about fitness, nutrition, and mental well-being, translating medical research and expert insights into practical advice readers can trust.



Career journey and experience

Tavishi began her health journalism journey in 2017, and has since reported for RSTV, Financial Express, Jagran, HT Media Labs and Zee. She joined Hindustan Times to simplify wellness subjects by cutting through jargon.



From decoding health trends and interviewing doctors to testing fitness routines herself, Tavishi always approaches content with one filter: “Will this help someone make a better decision today?”



Subject expertise

With 9+ years tracking India’s health conversations, Tavishi knows the gap between clinical advice and daily life. She knows fads from fundamentals and curates science-backed, expert-recommended solutions.



In fitness, she breaks down bodyweight training, recovery, and posture fixes for desk-bound readers. In nutrition, she translates guidelines into affordable, desi meal tweaks. In mental well-being, she focuses on stigma-free, actionable tools — all backed by research, expert input, and lived context.



Education and professional background

Tavishi holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and began her career reporting on public affairs for broadcast. Those early years in policy and TV shaped how she writes today: fast, factual, and human-first.



Editorial Philosophy

I write with one single goal: To simplify health in a world full of noise by finding what’s actually doable, safe, and evidence-based for my readers. I test claims against research and user experiences. When all else fails, I speak to the expert who sees 50 patients a day, not the one with the most followers. Read more Read less

Vaccination: The first line of defense Vaccination remains the most effective way to prevent hepatitis, especially hepatitis B. The hepatitis B vaccine, given in three doses, protects more than 95% of people and should be given at birth to unvaccinated infants and to adults up to age 59. Adults 60 years and older who have risk factors such as diabetes, injection drug use, or MSM should also receive it. The two-dose hepatitis

A vaccine protects toddlers, travelers to endemic areas, drug users, MSM, and those with chronic liver diseases. All pregnant women should be screened for HBsAg. “If they test positive, their newborns must receive both the hepatitis B vaccine and HBIG within 24 hours of birth, followed by completion of the vaccination series and testing before they turn one year old,” Dr Anurag Sachan, Senior Consultant, Gastroenterology, Paras Health Kanpur, tells Health Shots.

Screening: Identifying the silent threat One of the biggest challenges with hepatitis is that it frequently shows no symptoms in the early phase. Many individuals carry the virus for years unknowingly, potentially causing damage to the liver as well as spreading the infection to others. Clinics and diagnostic centers now offer simple, widely accessible hepatitis screening programs that help identify early infection, enable timely treatment, and reduce transmission.

Screening tests, including blood tests for hepatitis B surface antigen (HBsAg) and hepatitis C antibodies (anti-HCV), are easy and widely available. “Early detection enables early intervention, reducing the risk of cirrhosis or liver cancer,” says the expert. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends one-time screening for all adults ages 18 to 79, even without perceived risk, emphasizing universal testing.

Prevention: Beyond vaccination and screening Preventing hepatitis requires more than vaccines and tests; it involves behavioral and environmental strategies. “For hepatitis B and C, promote safe injection practices, ensure the use of screened blood products, and support harm reduction efforts for people who inject drugs,” says the doctor. Hospitals must follow strict infection control protocols, including proper instrument sterilization and safe needle disposal.

“Educate the public on practicing safe sex, avoiding the sharing of personal items like razors, and understanding the risks of tattoos or piercings done with unsterile equipment,” says Dr Sachan.

Public health agencies must prioritize clean water, safe food, and improved sanitation to prevent hepatitis A, especially in high-risk areas. “Patients with chronic hepatitis should be advised to avoid alcohol and to lose weight if managing fatty liver,” says the expert. Clinics should display multilingual posters highlighting symptoms such as jaundice and fatigue to encourage early care-seeking.

Modern therapies and the way ahead While prevention remains the cornerstone of hepatitis control, modern treatments have changed the outlook for hepatitis B and C. “These conditions are no longer a death sentence; with the right care, they can be effectively managed and, in the case of hepatitis C, often cured,” says the expert. Antiviral medications help suppress the virus and protect the liver, while direct-acting antivirals have made it possible to cure most cases of hepatitis C.

However, for treatment to work, early diagnosis and consistent follow-up care are essential. That said, managing hepatitis goes beyond just treatment. “Widespread vaccination continues to prevent many cases of hepatitis A and B, and regular screening helps detect infections before they cause serious harm,” shares the doctor. Combined with proven prevention strategies such as safe injection practices and improved hygiene, these efforts can significantly reduce the spread of new infections.

Takeaway The way forward calls for a united effort. “Healthcare providers, public health authorities, and policymakers must keep hepatitis on the agenda by increasing awareness, ensuring access to care, and prioritizing prevention and treatment,” says the doctor. Only then can we turn hepatitis from a silent threat into a disease that is both preventable and treatable.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)