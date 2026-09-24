Can menopause affect your heart health? What women need to know about cardiovascular risks

“If menopause happens at a natural age and is gradual, then the symptoms and damage are not that much, but it definitely is associated with the worst cardiovascular outcome as compared to younger women,” said Dr Goel. So what happens at the time of menopause is that there are multiple changes in the body; there is an increase in bad cholesterol, which means the LDL becomes small and dense.

Women may be largely protected from heart disease in their younger years, but thye risk rises sharply after menopause. Menopause brings major hormonal shifts, especially a drop in estrogen, which affects the whole body. The risk is even higher with early or surgical menopause after ovary removal. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Anupam Goel, senior director, interventional cardiology, Max Hospital, Saket, shared cardiovascular changes women should know about.

And this small and dense LDL is more likely to cause blockages and lead to stroke and cardiovascular disease. Also, there is stiffening in the arteries at this time, which increases blood pressure, and this high blood pressure is again a very significant risk factor for stroke and heart disease. All this happens along with the body becoming more susceptible to inflammation.

According to Dr Goel, there is a significant body fat shift as well. There is an increase in visceral fat. It is not only for cosmetic purposes, it is also atherogenic fat. It is an active fat that increases the risk of inflammatory markers and cardiovascular toxicity in women. So that all these factors together definitely increase the risk of heart disease in women during menopause.