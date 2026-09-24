Can menopause affect your heart health? What women need to know about cardiovascular risks
Menopause can change more than your hormones. Here’s what women should know about cardiovascular health before, during, and after the transition.
Women may be largely protected from heart disease in their younger years, but thye risk rises sharply after menopause. Menopause brings major hormonal shifts, especially a drop in estrogen, which affects the whole body. The risk is even higher with early or surgical menopause after ovary removal. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Anupam Goel, senior director, interventional cardiology, Max Hospital, Saket, shared cardiovascular changes women should know about.
Also read | Why prioritising heart health is one of the most important forms of self-care for mothers
What happens to your heart during menopause?
“If menopause happens at a natural age and is gradual, then the symptoms and damage are not that much, but it definitely is associated with the worst cardiovascular outcome as compared to younger women,” said Dr Goel. So what happens at the time of menopause is that there are multiple changes in the body; there is an increase in bad cholesterol, which means the LDL becomes small and dense.
And this small and dense LDL is more likely to cause blockages and lead to stroke and cardiovascular disease. Also, there is stiffening in the arteries at this time, which increases blood pressure, and this high blood pressure is again a very significant risk factor for stroke and heart disease. All this happens along with the body becoming more susceptible to inflammation.
According to Dr Goel, there is a significant body fat shift as well. There is an increase in visceral fat. It is not only for cosmetic purposes, it is also atherogenic fat. It is an active fat that increases the risk of inflammatory markers and cardiovascular toxicity in women. So that all these factors together definitely increase the risk of heart disease in women during menopause.
How to care for your heart?
Dr Goel highlighted that menopause is a natural phenomenon, and if you try to stay relaxed and healthy at that time, then you can comfortably pass through it and have a meaningful life.
Try to relax, but it is very important to have a healthy lifestyle at this time. “We in the medical world say this is a window of opportunity for a healthy lifestyle and related changes in women,” said Dr Goel. Most of the women have time for themselves by this stage.
So take time out for you, try to relax, try to eat healthy, which is very important, and physical exercise is the most important part of having a healthy menopause and then a healthy cardiovascular system. Stay active; try to do at least 4-5 days of 40-45 minutes of exercise in any form. If you like dancing, group exercises, aerobics, swimming, whatever you like, just do it.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAnukriti Srivastava
Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world.Read More
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