Not brushing teeth at night? Doctor warns that it can increase the risk of cardiovascular disease

Dr Kunal Sood, an anaesthesiologist and interventional pain medicine physician, is breaking down the often-overlooked consequences of poor dental hygiene. In an Instagram video shared on June 26, he emphasises the importance of brushing your teeth regularly, explaining how neglecting oral care may not only affect your teeth and gums but could also have long-term implications for cardiovascular health.

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Skipping your nightly brushing routine may not seem like a big deal. After all, if you've already brushed your teeth in the morning, it's easy to assume you've done enough and that missing one session won't make much of a difference. While the effects may not be immediately visible beyond the occasional cavity, the impact of poor oral hygiene can quietly build over time. What starts as a seemingly harmless habit could gradually contribute to bigger health concerns, making that two-minute bedtime routine more important than it appears.

The hidden risks of poor oral hygiene According to Dr Sood, skipping your nightly brushing routine may have consequences that extend far beyond cavities. He explains that growing evidence suggests poor oral hygiene is associated with an increased risk of heart disease and heart failure.

He notes, “If you skip brushing your teeth at night, you might be doing more than just risking cavities. Research suggests that poor oral hygiene is linked to a higher risk of heart disease and heart failure.”

What does this happen? Dr Sood explains that the underlying theory is that harmful bacteria from the mouth can enter the bloodstream, triggering inflammation that may gradually damage the heart. He adds that people who brush their teeth regularly and maintain good oral hygiene tend to have better cardiovascular health.

The physician highlights, “The theory is that bacteria from your mouth can enter your bloodstream, triggering inflammation that affects your heart over time. While scientists have not proven that bad oral hygiene directly causes heart disease, they have found a strong connection. People who brush more often tend to have healthier hearts.”

Stay ahead of oral hygiene Dr Sood recommends brushing your teeth at least three times a day and scheduling regular dental cleanings, noting that studies have linked these habits to a lower risk of heart disease. He also stresses that warning signs such as gum disease, missing teeth, and poor oral hygiene should never be overlooked, as they may have implications that extend beyond oral health.

The physician explains, “Studies show that brushing at least three times a day and getting regular dental cleanings are linked to a lower risk of heart disease. Also, gum disease, missing teeth, and poor oral care have been associated with higher cardiovascular risk. Keeping up with your oral hygiene is one of the easiest ways to support your heart health.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.