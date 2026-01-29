Dentist warns diabetics about this serious ‘progressive gum disease’ that can worsen without proper care
If you are diabetic, pay closer attention to your gum health as a poor oral cavity can create complications.
Most of the discourse around diabetes revolves around blood sugar, diet, insulin levels, sugar intake, and how unstable blood sugar levels may impact multiple vital organs like the heart, kidneys, eyes, and nerves. But did you know about the negative repercussions of diabetes on your dental health?
HT Lifestyle reached out to Lt Gen Dr Vimal Arora, Chief Clinical Officer at Clove Dental, with over 40 years of experience in the Army Dental Corps, who shared his insights on how there's a two-way connection between diabetes and gum disease.
He warned that serious gum-related diseases are prevalent in India because there are around 90 million adults living with diabetes, second only to China. With the numbers expected to surge, Dr Arora shared his observation, “Dentists are seeing a worrying pattern. Nearly 60% of diabetics may suffer from periodontitis, which is often considered the 'sixth complication' of diabetes.”
The most serious aspect of this disease is that it may worsen if it is not treated on time. The dentist highlighted, “It is not only common but also very severe and damaging to the jawbone. And it progresses faster.” This means diabetic people need to be more cautious and understand the link between diabetes and gum disease so that they can take better precautions.
Bidirectional relationship
“Diabetes increases the risk of gum infections. Gum disease, in turn, makes blood sugar harder to control,” Dr Arora zoomed in on the two-way relationship between diabetes and gum disease. What happens next? The dentist cautioned that as the sugar levels remain high, excess glucose enters the saliva. He explained the chain reaction which follows, “It feeds harmful bacteria. These bacteria attack the gums. Inflammation follows. Infection sets in.”
And at the same time, the dentist pointed out that diabetes weakens blood vessels because the oxygen supply to the gums also goes down, which results in slow healing. It accelerates the risk of minor gum problems turning serious very quickly.
Moreover, gum disease may also increase the risk of developing diabetes by worsening blood sugar control. Dr Arora said, “Chronic gum inflammation does not stay confined to the mouth. It releases inflammatory chemicals into the bloodstream. These chemicals interfere with insulin action. Blood sugar control worsens.”
The dentist recommended going for professional cleaning and periodontal care to reduce inflammation and treat the gum disease promptly, which also helps in better blood sugar control.
Lifestyle factors responsible
Lifestyle stands out as one of the strongest causes. Dr Arora noted, “Obesity, physical inactivity, and poor diet create constant inflammation in the body. This inflammation affects both metabolic health and gum health. One condition fuels the other.”
Warning signs
Timely medical intervention is critical. But for that, you need to be able to identify the problem. Some warning signs help to identify. The dentist listed some of the warning signs which diabetic people should not ignore:
- Bleeding while brushing
- Swollen or tender gums
- Bad breath that does not go away
