Cardiologist explains why snow shovelling is one of the most dangerous winter activities: ‘Heart attacks happen within…’
Snow shovelling feels like a fun activity to do in winter, but it puts more strain on the heart than you realise. Dr Yaranov shares ways you can make it safer.
Snowfall may look picturesque and even feel like an excuse to squeeze in some outdoor activity, but snow shovelling is far from a harmless winter chore. Often mistaken for a quick workout or a chance to “power through” the cold, it can place sudden and extreme stress on the heart - creating a perfect recipe for disaster, especially for those who are not regularly active. What seems like a routine task can quickly turn dangerous.
Dmitry Yaranov, a cardiologist and heart-transplant specialist with expertise in advanced heart failure and mechanical circulatory support, is breaking down why snow shovelling during winter is considered one of the most dangerous everyday activities for the heart. In an Instagram video shared on January 27, the cardiologist explains why snow shovelling can be particularly dangerous for the heart and outlines practical ways to make the activity relatively safer.
Why is snow shovelling dangerous?
According to Dr Yaranov, snow shovelling is one of the most dangerous winter activities because it can trigger heart attacks within 10 to 15 minutes. He highlights, “As a heart transplant cardiologist, I see this every winter. Most snow-shoveling heart attacks happen within the first 10 to 15 minutes - not because snow is magical, but because it’s the perfect storm.”
The cardiologist explains why snow shovelling can act as a trigger for heart attacks, outlining the following key reasons:
- Sudden exertion
- Cold-induced vasoconstriction
- Valsalva (holding your breath while lifting)
- Rapid blood pressure spikes
- Often in people who haven’t exerted like this in months
How to make it safer?
Dr Yaranov shares the practical advice he gives his patients on how to approach snow shovelling safely, in order to reduce unnecessary strain on the heart.
This is not exercise
The cardiologist cautions against viewing snow shovelling as a substitute for a workout, warning that treating it like an exercise routine can place sudden and excessive strain on the heart. He stresses, “Don’t treat it like a workout. No rushing. No ‘I’ll just power through’.”
Start slow
Dr Yaranov recommends starting slowly, noting that the first few minutes are often the riskiest, as sudden exertion can cause pressure on the heart. He explains, “The first 10 minutes are the riskiest. That’s when demand spikes before your body adapts.”
Pushing is better than lifting
Lifting heavy snow requires far greater exertion and can cause sharp spikes in blood pressure. Dr Yaranov therefore recommends pushing the snow whenever possible, rather than lifting it. He explains, “Lifting heavy, wet snow plus breath-holding equals BP surge. Push when you can.”
Legs do the work
The cardiologist suggests relying on your leg muscles to do most of the work, rather than overloading your heart with sudden, intense effort. His advice is, “Bend at hips and knees. Keep the load close. Avoid twisting.”
Take breaks
The cardiologist advises against continuous exertion and emphasises the importance of taking regular breaks in between to allow the heart adequate recovery time. He explains, “Cold plus continuous exertion is not heroic. It’s dangerous.”
Stop immediately if you feel these
Dr Yaranov recommends stopping snow shovelling immediately if you begin to experience any of the following symptoms:
- Chest pressure
- Shortness of breath out of proportion
- Dizziness
- Nausea
- Jaw, arm, or back pain
Who should avoid it?
Dr Yaranov highlights that when your heart is signalling distress, it is crucial to stop and not push it further with continued exertion. He elaborates, “If you’re over 40, have known heart disease, prior stents, heart failure, or risk factors - consider letting someone else shovel. No driveway is worth a cath lab…or worse.”
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
