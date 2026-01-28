Cardiologist explains why snow shovelling is one of the most dangerous winter activities: ‘Heart attacks happen within…’

Snowfall may look picturesque and even feel like an excuse to squeeze in some outdoor activity, but snow shovelling is far from a harmless winter chore. Often mistaken for a quick workout or a chance to “power through” the cold, it can place sudden and extreme stress on the heart - creating a perfect recipe for disaster, especially for those who are not regularly active. What seems like a routine task can quickly turn dangerous. Find out how to protect your heart while shovelling snow. (Image generated via Google Gemini)

Dmitry Yaranov, a cardiologist and heart-transplant specialist with expertise in advanced heart failure and mechanical circulatory support, is breaking down why snow shovelling during winter is considered one of the most dangerous everyday activities for the heart. In an Instagram video shared on January 27, the cardiologist explains why snow shovelling can be particularly dangerous for the heart and outlines practical ways to make the activity relatively safer.