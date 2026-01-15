Cardiologist explains benefits of GLP-1 drugs go beyond just weight loss: ‘Future of how we treat heart, liver…’

Weight loss drugs are everywhere right now, with many people seeing positive results for obesity and other chronic metabolic conditions. But experts say their impact goes far beyond simply shrinking the waistline. Emerging evidence suggests these medications may be reshaping how cardiometabolic diseases are treated - offering benefits for heart, liver and metabolic health, not just weight loss. Read more to find out how GLP-1 medications can transform how we treat cardiometabolic disorders. (Unsplash)

Also Read | Cardiologist warns some heart healthy preventive measures can backfire; shares 10 things he has stopped doing

Dmitry Yaranov, a cardiologist and heart-transplant specialist with expertise in advanced heart failure and mechanical circulatory support, has shared his perspective on GLP-1 medications such as Ozempic, Wegovy and Mounjaro - explaining that their benefits extend well beyond weight loss.

In an Instagram video shared on January 14, the cardiologist explains why weight loss medications could represent the future of treating heart, liver and metabolic diseases - highlighting their role in improving cardiovascular health, reducing fatty liver disease and supporting better blood sugar control in diabetes.