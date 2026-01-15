Cardiologist explains benefits of GLP-1 drugs go beyond just weight loss: ‘Future of how we treat heart, liver…’
Everyone's talking about weight loss drugs like Ozempic, Wegovy and Mounjaro and their implications on weight loss - but their benefits go way beyond that.
Weight loss drugs are everywhere right now, with many people seeing positive results for obesity and other chronic metabolic conditions. But experts say their impact goes far beyond simply shrinking the waistline. Emerging evidence suggests these medications may be reshaping how cardiometabolic diseases are treated - offering benefits for heart, liver and metabolic health, not just weight loss.
Dmitry Yaranov, a cardiologist and heart-transplant specialist with expertise in advanced heart failure and mechanical circulatory support, has shared his perspective on GLP-1 medications such as Ozempic, Wegovy and Mounjaro - explaining that their benefits extend well beyond weight loss.
In an Instagram video shared on January 14, the cardiologist explains why weight loss medications could represent the future of treating heart, liver and metabolic diseases - highlighting their role in improving cardiovascular health, reducing fatty liver disease and supporting better blood sugar control in diabetes.
A metabolic reset
According to Dr Yaranov, GLP-1 weight loss medications do far more than simply reduce body weight. Drugs such as Ozempic, Wegovy and Mounjaro act as a broader metabolic reset - improving appetite regulation and satiety signalling, and helping people make healthier food choices over time.
He states, “After years in cardiology, here’s what I really think about Ozempic, Wegovy, and Mounjaro - these meds don’t just shrink your waist. They reset your metabolism. This isn’t cosmetic. It’s cardiometabolic medicine - the future of how we treat heart, liver, and metabolic disease together.”
The cardiologist outlines the various ways GLP-1 drugs can benefit overall health:
Heart
Dr Yaranov highlights that GLP-1 drugs can help protect the heart by lowering risk of cardiovascular diseases like heart attack, stroke and heart failure. He states, “Protect your heart - lower risk of heart attack, stroke, and heart failure.”
Liver
GLP-1 medications may also support liver health by reducing fat accumulation in the liver and lowering inflammation - key factors involved in conditions such as fatty liver disease. The cardiologist explains, “Heal your liver - reduce fat and inflammation in fatty liver disease.”
Sleep apnea
According to the cardiologist, obesity is one of the key underlying drivers of sleep apnea - and by directly targeting excess weight, these medications can significantly improve sleep apnea symptoms and overall sleep quality. Dr Yaranov points out, “Improve sleep apnea - by targeting the root cause: obesity.”
Kidneys
Dr Yaranov highlights that GLP-1 medications may also support kidney health by stabilising blood sugar levels and improving overall glucose control, reducing strain on the kidneys over time.
Diabetes
Apart from targeting obesity directly, weight loss drugs also help in treating diabetes by improving blood sugar control, and helping prevent the serious, long-term complications associated with the metabolic disorder, according to the cardiologist.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
