Gastroenterologist says ‘black coffee is poison that gives you life’; shares best way to drink it to reduce liver fat

Whether you’re cradling a travel mug on your way to work or refuelling with a skinny latte, it’s hard to imagine a day without coffee. Several studies have shown that your favourite morning beverage is chock full of substances that may help guard against several health conditions, including Alzheimer’s disease and heart disease. Black coffee contains flavonoids and antioxidants, which are good for your heart and brain. (Freepik)

Benefits of black coffee

In an Instagram post shared on January 9, Dr Shubham Vatsya, a gastroenterologist and hepatologist with over 10 years of experience at Fortis Vasant Kunj, highlighted the numerous benefits of drinking black coffee. He stated, “Black coffee is the poison that gives you life.”

According to the gastroenterologist, it contains flavonoids and antioxidants, which are good for your heart and brain. Furthermore, he elaborated that black coffee isn’t just a morning ritual; it’s medicine for your liver, noting that “without milk and sugar, it becomes one of the rare natural drinks proven to dissolve liver fat and protect against long-term damage.”

The optimum way to drink black coffee

Dr Vatsya suggested starting with a low dose. He recommends, “Take 2 sips, just for 10 days. On the 11th day, take 4 sips. If you are concerned that it will disrupt your sleep, drink before 4 o'clock and take only 2 sips. On the 21st day, take 6 sips.”

He advised that after the 21st day, one should continue increasing the intake until one is comfortable, and if one can aim for 3-4 cups, that is great, too. Why? He explained, “Researchers say 3–4 cups daily can improve liver health, boost metabolism, and keep fat buildup under control.”

However, if you don't achieve that level, the gastroenterologist noted that it's okay. Instead, he recommends, “Pick up any coffee sachet. Add water to your teapot, add coffee, bring it to a boil, and then drink it. You can also keep it in the fridge and make iced black coffee. Don't add milk, don't add sugar. Your liver will thank you profusely. So next time you sip black coffee, remember it’s not just energy in a cup, it’s protection in a cup.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.