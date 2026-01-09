Gastroenterologist names this ‘underestimated’ trigger behind gut issues Gen Z faces

Gen Z and the younger generations are increasingly grappling with digestive issues. Initially, these problems, like frequent acidity, bloating, or abdominal discomfort, were considered concerns of older adults. But now they are becoming common among young people. Acidity and gut-related issues can be resolved by addressing wider, underlying issues. (Shutterstock)

To understand the causes, HT Lifestyle spoke to Dr D. Chandra Sekhar Reddy, senior consultant gastroenterologist, Hepatologist and Therapeutic Endoscopist, Yashoda Hospitals, Hyderabad, who revealed that stress is driving the digestive complaints, calling it ‘underestimated triggers.'

He shared instances from his practice. “I see many young patients coming up with bloating, constipation, loose stools, acidity, or abdominal discomfort, even though no structural disease is found. The underlying issue in most cases is chronic psychological stress affecting the gut.”

This connection, where a mental factor like stress manifests as physical gut symptoms, can be traced back to the gut-brain axis. It ties the nervous system and digestive system together, and they can influence each other.



Gut-brain axis

The gastrontrologist explained this connection and why stress may manifest as gut discomfort: “When stress levels remain high, hormones like cortisol affect gut movement and sensitivity. For some, digestion slows, leading to constipation. For others, bowel activity speeds up, causing diarrhoea.” Dr Reddy also warned that stress adversely impacts the gut bacteria's balance, weakening digestion and lowering immunity.

What can you do to prevent gut discomfort triggered by stress?

Meditation is one way to combat stress. (Shutterstock)

Dr Reddy emphasised improving lifestyle as a way to reduce stress. The benefits extend to both mental and physical health; otherwise, persistent gut discomfort can worsen conditions such as irritable bowel syndrome, acid reflux and other gut problems.

Moreover, he also recommended engaging in mindfulness practices, such as breathing exercises, and limiting late-night screen time, as these can help reduce symptoms. Similarly, eating regular, fibre-rich meals protects the gut. Since the gut-brain connection works both ways, a disturbed gut can also adversely affect mental health, triggering anxiety.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.