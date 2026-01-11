Functional medicine and biohacking coach busts 7 myths about protein, explains why you should eat it daily

The importance of protein as a macronutrient can never be understated. As Tanya Malik Chawla, functional medicine and biohacking coach, stated in an Instagram post on January 9, it is “not a gym trend” but “a biological requirement.” Protein is an invaluable macronutrient for everyone, not just bodybuilders, shares Tanya Malik Chawla. (Unsplash)

There has been some concern over the alleged negative effects of high protein consumption, such as kidney damage over time. However, according to Tanya, studies making the claim are outdated and were done on already diseased kidneys. Thus, they do not accurately predict the effect on “healthy humans trying to maintain muscle, hormones, and metabolic health.”

Myths about protein

1. Protein is only for people who work out

Tanya completely rejected the premise, stating that protein is required for every single cell in the body and not just muscles.

2. High protein damages the kidneys

“This association came into play because of an old study done on people with chronic kidney diseases,” stated Tanya. “Healthy kidneys have nothing to worry about.”

3. 50-60 grams of protein per day is enough

Tanya marked the claim as false, explaining that we need to consume 1.8 to 2.2 grams of protein per kilogram of our ideal body weight. This is just the baseline requirement, and not for bodybuilding, she highlighted.

4. Dal and roti are enough protein for vegetarians

This is, unfortunately, not the case, revealed Tanya. For vegetarians, it is challenging to obtain the optimal amount of protein without supplementation. Low bioavailability and low amino acids can lead to chronic protein deficiency, she warned.

5. Protein supplementation causes inflammation

“No, they don’t,” stated Tanya. “Though they can trigger mTOR and IGF for a short period of time, just like exercise does, this is adaptive. What you should be worrying about is chronic inflammation, not adaptation.”

6. For women, high protein makes the body bulky

High-protein diet cannot make women bulky because there is not enough testosterone in the body, observed Tanya. Instead, it makes women appear lean and strong.

7. Too much protein will lead to weight gain

Tanya outright rejected the point, stating that a protein-rich diet does the exact opposite, i.e., makes us lose weight and look lean.

Why we should consume protein every day

“Your body cannot store protein, cannot manufacture essential amino acids, and cannot convert carbs or fat into them,” stated Tanya in the caption. “That alone should tell you why protein intake matters every single day.”

For women, anabolic resistance sets in, especially after they reach 30 to 35 years of age. This means that more protein is required for the body to maintain:

lean muscle

insulin sensitivity

hormone balance

bone density

long-term metabolic health

It is not high-protein diets but rather low protein intake that is one of the most under-recognised drivers of India’s metabolic disease epidemic, cautioned Tanya.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.