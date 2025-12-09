Surgeon shares simple 3-minute metabolic night routine to balance hormones for women over 28

As a woman in your late 20s or early 30s, it’s easy to dismiss constant fatigue, stubborn weight gain or sudden mood swings as just the toll of a busy life. But mounting stress, disrupted sleep and everyday pressures can quietly throw your hormones out of balance - slowing your metabolism and draining your energy. The good news? With a few simple, science-backed nighttime habits, it’s possible to restore balance and feel like yourself again. Try out Dr Thakur's nighttime routine to balance hormones. (Unsplash)

Also Read | Surgeon warns ‘stop scrolling till 2 AM’; shares how poor sleep silently harms your body in ways you never imagined

Dr Dinesh Singh Thakur, a bariatric and metabolic surgeon specialising in gastric sleeve and gastric bypass, has shared a step-by-step 3-minute night routine designed to help rebalance key hormones such as cortisol, melatonin and insulin for women over the age of 28. In an Instagram video shared on November 17, the surgeon explains how to spot the warning signs of hormonal imbalance and then breaks down each step of the routine, detailing how it works to support and regulate your hormones.

Hormonal imbalance after 28

According to Dr Thakur, if you notice sudden changes in mood, metabolism, energy and fat accumulation after the age of 28, it might be more than just ageing. He highlights, “It’s not ‘age’. It’s your hormones - especially cortisol, insulin and melatonin - going out of sync.” He outlines the following sudden changes that could signal hormonal imbalances:

Mood swings for no reason

Stubborn belly fat that doesn’t move

belly fat that doesn’t move Slowed metabolism

Low energy

Hair thinning or dull skin

The surgeon outlines a step-by-step nighttime metabolic routine designed to support hormonal balance and help correct underlying hormonal issues over time. He explains, “Hormones heal through rest, routine and metabolic alignment.”

Metabolic night routine

Step 1: Screen cut-off at 9 pm

Dr Thakur recommends switching off all screens well before bedtime since blue light interferes with melatonin production. He explains, “Blue light suppresses melatonin - the hormone that stabilises insulin, appetite, cravings, fat storage and mood.” He suggests doing the following instead of staring at screens:

Put your phone away

Dim the lights

Read two to three pages of anything calming

The surgeon states that according to Sleep Medicine Reviews, 2021, melatonin and cortisol balance helps with deeper sleep and better fat metabolism.

Step 2: Light self-massage

Dr Thakur recommends gently massaging your feet and lower abdomen two to three times a week before bedtime to help relax the body. He explains, “A gentle 2-minute massage on your feet and lower abdomen signals the body to shift into parasympathetic mode - the state where metabolism repairs itself.”

The surgeon highlights the various benefits of this routine:

Lowers cortisol

Reduces bloating

Improves gut blood flow

Enhances sleep quality

Step 3: Metabolism-calming night drink

Dr Thakur advises sipping a warm, calming drink before bed - such as turmeric mixed in warm milk or a soothing cup of ashwagandha herbal tea - to help the body unwind and prepare for restful sleep. This can help support the following:

Stable insulin

Reduced cravings

Deep, restorative sleep

Lower nighttime cortisol

Step 4: Sleep by 10:30 pm

The surgeon considers going to bed by 10:30 pm non-negotiable, stressing that “your liver metabolises oestrogen, insulin and fat by-products between 10 pm and 2 am.” He explains that sleeping late can lead to hormone overload, resulting in:

Belly fat

Water retention

PMS

Acne

Slow metabolism

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.