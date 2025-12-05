Manipal doctor shares real reason a man ‘slept for 8 hours but woke up feeling he had been sleeping for 8 days’

A social media post claiming that a combination of magnesium glycinate and zinc resulted in a man experiencing an intensely deep sleep, leaving him feeling like he had “been sleeping for 8 days” after just eight hours, has sparked an online debate. To resolve the confusion, a doctor from Manipal Hospital shared the scientific explanation behind this phenomenon in an interview with HT Lifestyle. Also read | Struggling to sleep? Nutritionist suggests magnesium-rich foods to improve sleep naturally A man said slept for 8 hours after taking magnesium glycinate and zinc but woke up feeling like he'd slept for 8 days due to intense deep sleep induced by these minerals. (Freepik)

'I even remembered my dreams in 4K'

The discussion began when an X user shared on December 2: “I recently tried magnesium glycinate and zinc, and bro… I slept for 8 hours but woke up feeling like I’d been sleeping for 8 days. I even remembered my dreams in 4K for the first time ever. What is this magnesium, some kind of premium sleep subscription?”

The tweet garnered significant attention, with some X users confirming similar experiences of intense, continuous sleep, and others expressing scepticism about the combined use of the two supplements.

An X user said, “I struggle with waking up multiple times at night normally. With magnesium glycinate A) I experience continuous undisturbed sleep B) I wake up feeling fresh and not tired. The only drawback is that it might make you miss your alarm because of how deeply it knocks you out.” Someone else chimed in: “Not a med professional but I have taken magnesium glycinate and zinc a lot and they DO NOT work like this... plus it's not even recommended to take both together, especially in high doses.”

The science behind the 'time warp' sleep

Speaking to HT Lifestyle, Dr Gargi Singh Thakur, consultant, internal medicine, Manipal Hospital, Bhubaneshwar, explained why these seemingly harmless minerals can sometimes induce a surprisingly heavy sleep.

She said: “Magnesium and zinc sound harmless. You see them on shelves and assume they’ll simply help you sleep better. But for some people, these minerals hit harder than expected. Instead of waking up fresh, they open their eyes feeling like they slept through a time warp.”

Dr Singh Thakur broke down the role of each mineral in the sleep process, and said, “Magnesium calms the nervous system by slowing the release of stress chemicals and nudging the brain into deeper sleep stages. Zinc plays a quieter role by supporting neurotransmitters that guide your sleep cycles.”

The key, she noted, was when the two are combined: “When the two are taken together at night, the brain can drop into slow-wave sleep faster and stay there longer. That’s the phase where dreams sharpen, the body repairs itself, and the mind goes offline. Stay there too long, and you wake up groggy, heavy, and not fully switched on.”

Individual factors and best practices

According to the doctor, staying in a deep stage for too long — longer than one's natural rhythm dictates — can lead to waking up with a heavy, groggy feeling, which can dramatically exaggerate the sensation of oversleeping. Dr Singh Thakur added that the intensity of the effect is not the same for everyone.

She explained: “What this really means is that your sleep wasn’t bad. It was actually too deep for your usual rhythm. Some people metabolize these minerals slowly. Others take them after heavy dinners or pair them with big caffeine habits during the day, which changes how the supplements hit at night. Stress, genetics, and gut absorption all tweak the experience.”

How to achieve balance

Dr Singh Thakur pointed out a common medical recommendation: taking magnesium about half an hour before sleep to allow the body to settle into a steady rhythm.

She said, “There’s another layer doctors often point out. Magnesium has been studied for its benefits on long-term brain health, with early research suggesting it may support cognitive function as we age, though it isn’t a proven shield against dementia. Because of this calming effect on the brain, many doctors recommend taking magnesium about half an hour before sleep to allow the body to settle into a steady rhythm.”

For those experiencing the 'hibernation' effect, the doctor advised a few simple resets: “If things feel too intense, a doctor would usually suggest a simple reset. Lower the dose. Take magnesium alone instead of stacking it with zinc. Move it earlier in the evening so the deepest stage of sleep doesn’t land right before morning.”

She concluded, “And pay attention to your dreams — if they suddenly feel epic, vivid, or unusually long, that’s your brain telling you it’s lingering in deep sleep more than it needs to. Get the balance right, and magnesium and zinc can help you wake up rested instead of feeling like you just crawled out of hibernation. It’s all about tuning the dose to match how your body actually works.”

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.