AIIMS-trained doctor suggests 5 food items that will boost zinc in your body

Zinc is a vital mineral which aids functioning of the immune system, tissue repair, wound healing, and growth. It also keeps your skin healthy and boosts healthy cell function. However zinc deficiency is common. Zinc plays a key role in steady functioning of the immune system, tissue repair and wound healing.(Unsplash/representational)

Dr. Saurabh Sethi, gastroenterologist, who has trained at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Harvard University, and Stanford University, and currently practises in the San Francisco Bay Area, in his recent Instagram post on Thursday, shared that the most common symptom of zinc deficiency.

The human body does not naturally produce zinc, so it very important to consume food that contain zinc to keep the mineral level in your body in check.

Quashing rumours that the first sign of zinc deficiency is often assumed to be loss of appetite, Dr Sethi said that the loss of taste and smell, and slow wound healing are the real symptoms that indicate the deficiency.

Lower zinc in the body results in longer spans of time to repair from cuts, injuries or other infections. Hence, it is essential to keep the nutrition levels in your body including zinc, in check.

Here are some natural food sources that would help you fix zinc deficiency in your body:

Under plant-based food, those with zinc deficiency can try and include this in your diet:

1. Pumpkin seeds - Pumpkin seeds can be consumed through smoothies, or as a quick and healthy breakfast snack.

2. Chickpeas or chole - Chickpeas can be boiled and made into a salad, or can also be consumed alongside chapatis or rice.

3. Lentils or daal - Daal is considered to be staple food in India. Including daal in your meals can keep zinc levels in your body in check.

4. Cashew nuts - Cashew can be consumed as a snack, raw or roasted.

Incorporating these zinc-rich foods in your diet would push the low zinc levels in your body back to normal.

Zinc in seafood:

For non-vegetarians and especially sea food enthusiasts, Dr. Sethi urged eating oysters. Oysters are the richest natural sources of zinc and can cure deficiency of the vital mineral in your body.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.