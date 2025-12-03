Struggling to sleep? Nutritionist suggests magnesium-rich foods to improve sleep naturally

Lack of sleep can lead to low energy levels, headaches, and even high blood pressure. In today’s fast-paced lifestyle, where juggling work and home is the norm, sleepiness or insomnia has become a common issue. The reasons can range from stress to deficiencies in certain nutrients, including magnesium. Without supplements, you may still get magnesium from certain food items that include nuts, leafy vegetables, and whole grains. Magnesium-rich foods that help you sleep and relax naturally(Freepik)

Deepti Lokeshappa, Senior Consultant Nutritionist and Dietitian at Motherhood Hospitals, tells HealthShots, “Magnesium is a foundational mineral required for everyday physiological function. It supports nerve conduction, muscle relaxation, glucose regulation, and energy production. It also contributes to bone strength, electrolyte balance, and cardiovascular stability. During pregnancy, adequate magnesium helps reduce muscle cramps, supports fetal bone development, and promotes healthy blood pressure levels.”

Importance of magnesium for sleep

Magnesium activates GABA, the neurotransmitter that slows down brain activity and promotes relaxation, which lets you sleep more peacefully, explains the National Institute of Health.

neurotransmitter that slows down brain activity and promotes relaxation, which lets you sleep more peacefully, explains the National Institute of Health. Magnesium supports the natural production of melatonin, the hormone responsible for sleep and wake cycles, says the Nutrients journal.

melatonin, the hormone responsible for sleep and wake cycles, says the Nutrients journal. Magnesium may improve sleep duration and efficiency in people with insomnia, says the Journal of Research in Medical Sciences.

Magnesium helps maintain a healthy internal clock, which controls when you feel awake or sleepy, offering improved sleep quality, notes the Nutrients journal.

Top magnesium-rich foods

The nutrition expert lists down magnesium-rich foods to add to your diet for multiple health benefits:

1. Leafy green vegetable

Leafy greens, including spinach, kale, Swiss chard, and collard, help in muscle relaxation and also provide an ample amount of magnesium depending on the quantity. For example, ½ cup of boiled spinach has approximately 47 mg magnesium.

2. Nuts and seeds

Add almonds, cashews, pumpkin seeds, and sunflower seeds to your diet. These offer healthy fats that promote steady energy and blood sugar control, which is helpful for nighttime stability along with maintaining a healthy level of magnesium, says the dietician.

3. Bananas

Apart from being an excellent source of magnesium, bananas make for a convenient and healthy snack. They contain both magnesium and potassium, a powerful duo that helps relax muscles and calm the nervous system. For instance, one medium banana provides about 32 mg of magnesium.

The dietician suggests other rich sources of magnesium, including whole grains, legumes, and dark chocolate. These foods support neuromuscular function, improve sleep quality, aid digestion, and help regulate the body’s stress response. She adds that pregnant women can also benefit from magnesium-rich foods, as they help reduce muscle cramping and support healthy fetal growth.

Best time to have magnesium-rich food

Magnesium-rich foods can be consumed at any time, but people often get the benefit when intake is spread throughout the day for steady metabolic support.

Including them in the evening may help with muscle relaxation or sleep issues. Taking them with meals can also improve absorption and minimize digestive discomfort. Pregnant women who experience cramps at night often feel better with an evening serving of magnesium-rich food.

Frequently asked questions (FAQs)

Why does magnesium make you sleepy?

It relaxes your mind, gives a sound sleep, reduces the pain, and also influences hormones such as melatonin and cortisol that regulate sleep and stress.

When is the best time to take magnesium to help sleep?

Magnesium works best when taken before going to bed.

Can I get enough magnesium from food alone?

Yes, many people can meet their daily magnesium intake through food items like nuts, vegetables, dark chocolates, and seeds.

(Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)