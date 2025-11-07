Taking melatonin for regular sleep support? Safety concerns, common effects, and expert advice you need to know

Melatonin has become a common sleep-support supplement, and it has recently been widely discussed in health news for its potential long-term effects. Many people start taking it occasionally, and over time, it becomes a nightly habit. This raises a question: Is continued use of a melatonin supplement actually safe, or could it lead to concerns later on? If you’ve been relying on it for weeks or months, it makes sense to pause and understand what it might mean for your sleep and overall well-being. More people are turning to melatonin at night, raising safety concerns.(Adobe )

To bring clarity and avoid conflicting online advice, Health Shots spoke to Dr Harish Chafle, Senior Consultant, Chest Physician, and Sleep Disorders specialist at Mumbai-based Gleneagles Hospitals. He explains what long-term melatonin use may involve, who needs extra caution, and how to support sleep in a balanced way.

Is daily melatonin use safe?

According to Dr Harish Chafle, melatonin is generally considered acceptable for short-term sleep support. However, there’s an important point to consider: the long-term effects have not been studied enough to confirm how it may influence the body over months or years. For this reason, Dr Chafle advises using melatonin only as recommended by the doctor.

Safety and dependency

A common concern is the idea of becoming “dependent” on melatonin. Dr Chafle explains that the body usually doesn’t form physical dependency the way it might with certain sleep medications. The concern instead is reliance, when someone begins to feel they cannot sleep without taking it. Overuse can also reduce the body’s natural release of melatonin because the brain may start expecting the supplement to do the work. That is why cautious use is recommended.

Natural melatonin production

Dr Chafle notes that continued use of melatonin supplements for sleep may slightly lower the body’s natural output. This effect is typically reversible. However, once the supplement is discontinued, the body usually returns to its regular pattern. The sleep cycle can reset over time, especially when paired with supportive habits such as a calming bedtime routine and reduced screen exposure at night.

Cardiovascular risks

If you use melatonin most nights, mention it during your next health checkup. Dr Chafle advises treating it as a simple review point, especially for individuals with blood pressure or heart-related concerns.

Questions to ask your doctor:

Can melatonin affect my blood pressure or heart rate?

A clinical study published in the Journal of Hypertension in 2004 found that nighttime melatonin lowered blood pressure in some individuals with hypertension. But other observations suggest the effect isn’t the same for everyone. Your doctor can explain how this applies to your specific health situation.

Melatonin may influence how the body processes drugs such as beta-blockers, blood thinners and certain medicines for irregular heart rhythm. Dr Chafle's advice: don't assume it is safe to mix, and confirm first with a healthcare professional.

Melatonin may influence how the body processes drugs such as beta-blockers, blood thinners and certain medicines for irregular heart rhythm. Dr Chafle’s advice: don’t assume it is safe to mix, and confirm first with a healthcare professional. What dose is safe for me in the long run?

A review in Sleep Medicine Reviews (Ferracioli-Oliveira, 2019) noted that research trials often use different doses than those found in store-bought supplements. Dose needs can vary by individual, and Dr Chafle recommends setting the amount with your doctor instead of self-adjusting. If you have blood pressure concerns, tracking readings at home can help you and your doctor see how your body responds over time.

Why this matters

An observational analysis presented at the American Heart Association Scientific Sessions (2022) reported that longer-term melatonin use was linked with slightly higher rates of cardiovascular issues in certain groups. This does not prove harm, but it signals the need for medical oversight, not alarm.

Side effects and when to seek help?

Some individuals who regularly use melatonin may experience daytime drowsiness, headaches, dizziness, mood changes, or vivid dreams, as reported by the American Heart Association Research. These effects can become apparent when melatonin becomes a nightly habit rather than an occasional support.

So, when should you pause melatonin use?

Dr Chafle explains that persistent daytime fatigue, ongoing mood shifts, dizziness, or worsening sleep, rather than improvement, are signs that melatonin may be doing more harm than good. If these show up, it’s time to stop and seek timely medical advice. He also notes that no confirmed long-term hormonal or metabolic damage has been reported. Still, medical supervision is essential, especially if melatonin is being used regularly.

Who should be careful?

A study published by the Kosin Medical Journal explains that children, older adults, and pregnant women should not use melatonin regularly without medical approval. Their sleep and hormonal systems may respond differently, so it is essential to consult a professional before starting or continuing the supplement, as suggested by Dr Harish Chafle.

Additionally, there isn’t a single fixed dose that works for everyone. Therefore, Dr Chafle says that the amount depends on the individual, their sleep pattern, and health status. Because of this, self-adjusting the dose isn’t recommended.

Conclusion:

Melatonin can play a helpful role when sleep becomes difficult, but it should not be relied upon as a long-term solution. Think of it as a support tool, one that works best when used with awareness and guidance. Paying attention to how your body responds, keeping your dosage in check, and staying in touch with a medical professional can significantly impact the safety and effectiveness of the treatment for you.

As Dr Harish Chafle emphasises, "Long-term melatonin use should be approached thoughtfully, with regular medical input rather than relying on guesswork". If sleep concerns persist, it's better to address the underlying cause rather than relying solely on a supplement.

In short, careful use, precise observation, and doctor-led guidance remain the safest approach.

