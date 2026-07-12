Quote of the day by Deepika Padukone: ‘Success to me is when I can go to bed at night knowing that I've done my best…'
Deepika’s quote reminds us that success is not just about achieving great heights; it’s about giving your best.
Deepika Padukone, known for her phenomenal personality and performance in Bollywood movies, often shares about her life and career journey. In an interview with Vogue US published on March 20, 2019, Deepika said, “Success to me is when I can go to bed at night knowing that I've done my best.”
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What does Deepika Padukone’s quote mean?
Deepika’s quote reflects that success is defined by personal effort rather than external validation or awards. It emphasises self-satisfaction, consistency, and giving one's best rather than measuring success by fame or achievements. Instead of measuring success by awards, box office numbers, social media popularity, or public recognition, she suggests that true success comes from the satisfaction of giving your best effort each day.
Why is Deepika Padukone’s quote relevant today?
In today's fast-paced world, where success is often judged by promotions, wealth, or online validation, her perspective serves as a reminder that effort is something we can control, while outcomes are not. You may not always get the result you hoped for, but if you've worked sincerely, prepared well, and stayed true to your values, you can still consider the day a success.
The quote also encourages a healthier relationship with ambition. It shifts the focus from constantly chasing the next milestone to appreciating the discipline, dedication, and integrity that go into the journey. This mindset can help reduce the pressure of comparison and the fear of failure, as self-worth becomes rooted in personal growth rather than external approval.
Whether you are a student, professional, athlete, or anyone working toward a goal, this quote serves as a reminder that success isn't just about reaching the finish line; it's about knowing you gave your all, regardless of the outcome. That sense of fulfillment is often more lasting than any trophy or title.
Who is Deepika Padukone?
Deepika Prakash Padukone is an Indian actor who works predominantly in Bollywood films. She made her acting debut in 2006 in the Kannada film Aishwarya. She then played a dual role opposite Shah Rukh Khan in her first Bollywood release, the romance Om Shanti Om, which won her the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut.
Deepika also received praise for her starring role in the romance Love Aaj Kal (2009). Deepika married Ranveer Singh in 2018, and the duo are parents to a beautiful daughter, Dua. Padukone also played badminton in national-level championships, but left that career for modelling and acting.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAnukriti Srivastava
Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world.Read More