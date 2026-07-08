Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor set the dance floor on fire at Anshula Kapoor’s reception, groove to Tune Maari Entriyaan

In videos that have surfaced on social media from the ceremony, Arjun and Ranveer were seen dancing their heart out and vibing together. The two actors, who have been friends ever since they co-starred in the film Gunday, danced to the hit track from the album, Tune Maari Entriyaan. Ranveer and Arjun matched the steps and smiled as they danced beside each other, with the rest of the guests cheering loudly for them. In another video, Ranveer and Arjun were seen hugging and smiling at the event.

Gunday starred Ranveer and Arjun along with Priyanka Chopra as the female lead. Released in 2014, the action drama was a box office success. Ranveer recently delivered two massive blockbusters, Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar The Revenge, directed by Aditya Dhar. He also celebrated his birthday on Monday. He will be seen next in Pralay.

About Anshula's wedding Anshula tied the knot with longtime partner Rohan Thakkar in an intimate ceremony attended by close family and friends. For the wedding, Anshula wore a beautiful coral and gold bridal lehenga paired with statement emerald and kundan jewellery, while Rohan complemented her in an ivory-gold sherwani and matching turban.

One of the most touching photographs featured a framed portrait of Anshula's late mother, Mona Shourie Kapoor, placed beside the wedding rituals. Another special detail was her personalised kaleeras, adding a meaningful touch to her bridal look.

The reception was attended by family members Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Boney Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, and Jahaan Kapoor. Several Bollywood stars, including Alia Bhatt, Rekha, Bobby Deol, Varun Dhawan, Jackie Shroff, Bhumi Pednekar, and Rakul Preet Singh were also present.

The couple first met through a dating app in 2022 and made their relationship Instagram official in March 2023. Later, in October last year, they got engaged in an intimate ceremony attended by close friends and family. Their pre-wedding celebrations began with a Mata Ki Chowki at Anshula's home on June 21.