Alia Bhatt ditches sequins for a handwoven Banarasi silk lehenga worth more than ₹1 lakh at Anshula Kapoor's reception
Heavy embellishments may dominate wedding fashion, but Alia Bhatt proved timeless Banarasi silk can be just as striking at Anshula Kapoor's wedding reception.
Heavy embellishments and sequins may be a wedding season staple, but Alia Bhatt proved that a beautifully woven textile can be equally eye-catching. For Anshula Kapoor and Rohan Thakkar's reception, the actor opted for Anita Dongre's handwoven Banarasi silk skirt set, delivering a sophisticated look rooted in traditional Indian craftsmanship. Let’s decode her outfit and pick some ethnic fashion notes. (Also read: Alia Bhatt and Sharvari's intense 'Alpha' workout includes boxing, push-ups and more: Know benefits of each exercise )
Alia Bhatt's elegant Banarasi silk lehenga
For the intimate celebration, Alia wore Anita Dongre's Masara handwoven Banarasi silk skirt set, crafted in a deep emerald green hue with intricate gold floral motifs woven across the fabric. The lehenga featured a voluminous floor-length skirt adorned with traditional Banarasi brocade weaving, lending it a regal appeal without relying on heavy embellishments.
She paired it with a matching sleeveless blouse featuring a flattering scoop neckline and broad straps. The fitted silhouette balanced the dramatic volume of the skirt, while a subtle cut-out detail at the waist added a contemporary touch to the otherwise classic ensemble.
Instead of an ornate dupatta, Alia chose a plain dark green drape, allowing the intricate Banarasi weave to remain the focal point of her outfit. The monochromatic styling gave the look a refined, effortless charm.
If Alia's elegant Banarasi silk lehenga has found a place on your fashion wishlist, here's how much it costs. Listed on Anita Dongre's official website, the handwoven silk skirt set is priced at ₹1,30,000.
Statement jewellery and soft glam beauty
Styled by Priyanka Kapadia and Khushii, Alia accessorised her ethnic look with statement gold jhumkas from Jagdish Jewellers Chandigarh, adding just the right amount of festive sparkle. She completed the look with a statement ring while keeping the rest of her accessories minimal.
Her beauty look was equally understated. She wore her shoulder-length hair in soft, tousled waves with a side parting, complementing the elegant silhouette of the outfit. Her makeup featured softly defined eyes, subtle eyeliner, feathered brows, lightly contoured cheeks, a hint of rosy blush and a nude lip, creating her signature fresh, natural glow.
By choosing rich handwoven textiles over heavy shimmer and sequins, Alia once again proved that classic craftsmanship and understated styling can make just as striking a fashion statement at a wedding celebration.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAkanksha Agnihotri
Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas.Read More
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