Alia Bhatt and Sharvari's intense 'Alpha' workout includes boxing, push-ups and more: Know benefits of each exercise

Push-ups strengthen the chest, shoulders, triceps and core. They help improve upper-body endurance, posture and functional strength while engaging multiple muscle groups at once.

Boxing is a full-body cardio workout that helps improve agility, hand-eye coordination, stamina and upper-body strength. It also burns a significant number of calories and is an effective way to relieve stress.

Step-ups are a lower-body strengthening exercise that primarily targets the glutes, quadriceps, hamstrings and calves. They also improve balance , coordination and single-leg stability while boosting cardiovascular endurance when performed at a fast pace.

Here's a look at the workouts they performed and the fitness benefits of each.

With Alpha set to hit the big screen soon, Alia Bhatt and Sharvari are leaving no stone unturned in their preparation. On June 27, the actors shared a high-intensity workout video on Instagram, giving fans a dose of weekend fitness inspiration. Dressed in matching black sports bras and shorts, the duo powered through a series of challenging exercises that showcased their strength, endurance and agility. (Also read: Hina Khan's 'one day at a time' full-body workout features strength training, rowing and treadmill cardio. Watch )

4. Kettlebell swings Kettlebell swings are a powerful full-body exercise that works the glutes, hamstrings, hips, core, shoulders and back. They improve explosive power, cardiovascular fitness and calorie burn while strengthening the posterior chain.

5. Tyre workout Tyre exercises, such as tyre flips or strikes, build total-body strength by engaging the legs, core, back, shoulders and arms. They also enhance power, endurance and grip strength while mimicking functional movement patterns.

6. Skipping Skipping is an excellent cardiovascular exercise that improves heart health, coordination, footwork and agility. It strengthens the calves and lower body while helping burn calories in a short amount of time.

7. Running on the spot Running on the spot raises the heart rate, boosts stamina and improves cardiovascular fitness. It also activates the leg muscles and core, making it a convenient warm-up or high-intensity cardio exercise that can be done anywhere.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.