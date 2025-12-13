8 top-rated yoga blocks under ₹1000 for beginners and regular practitioners looking to improve balance
Published on: Dec 13, 2025 10:00 am IST
Find affordable yoga blocks under ₹1000 that help improve alignment, flexibility, and support, ideal for both beginners and regular practitioners.
Our Pick
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
WiseLife Teal Yoga Block Set + Blue Yoga Belt | Brick (Set of 2, Extra Large Size) | Stretch Belt/Strap (Navy Blue, 8 feet long) | starters kit, accessories, Yoga props View Details
|
₹895
|
|
|
FEGSY High Density Foam Yoga Block Brick Set of 2 with Yoga Strap for Improve Strength, Aid Balance, and Flexibility (Multicolor) View Details
|
₹587
|
|
|
Boldfit Yoga Blocks & Belt - High Density Foam Bricks Pack of 2 for Stretching, Balancing & Pose Support - Green View Details
|
₹794
|
|
|
serveuttam High Density EVA Yoga Support Lightweight Odour Resistant and Moisture-Proof 2 Pc Blocks and Belt ( Purple ) View Details
|
₹537
|
|
|
AmazonBasics Foam Yoga Blocks - 4 x 9 x 6 Inches, Set of 2, Black View Details
|
₹523.81
|
|
|
Gaiam Essentials Yoga Block (Set Of 2) - Supportive Latex-Free Eva Foam Soft Non-Slip Surface For Yoga, Pilates, Meditation, Deep Purple View Details
|
₹499
|
|
|
HOMEGALLEY Yoga Blocks Pack of 2 with Belt for Exercise High Density Eva Exercise Block Pair to Improve Strength, Balance, Stretching Yoga Bricks Set with Strap for Women and Men, Navy Blue View Details
|
₹479
|
|
|
Fitness Mantra® High Density EVA Block/Brick|Set of 2 Piece| Navy + Sky| View Details
|
₹499
|
|
View More Products