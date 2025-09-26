Boney Kapoor reveals ex-wife Mona Shourie Kapoor purchased the wedding rings worn by him and Sridevi

Bollywood producer Boney Kapoor, known for iconic blockbusters and high-profile collaborations, recently opened up about the deeply personal choices that shaped his life off-screen. In a conversation with Chanda Kochhar on her YouTube channel, Boney reflected on the emotional complexities of his two marriages, first to Mona Shourie Kapoor in 1983, and later to legendary star Sridevi in 1996. Boney Kapoor highlights the importance of unity among his children after Sridevi's passing.

Boney reveals how he told his first wife about Sridevi

"I told my first wife. I had confessed to her. Look at this ring I’m wearing and the one Sridevi was wearing. Both were bought by Mona....She brought the children up without creating any kind of hatred toward me or the other kids," he said.

Boney described the emotional toll of balancing two worlds, especially when Sridevi lost both of her parents: "I have a letter from Arjun (Kapoor) where he asked me, ‘Why don’t you come home?’ I used to feel bad. What could I do? I was divided. On one side was my wife (Sridevi), and on the other side were my kids. I couldn’t leave her alone," he said, adding that while his children had their mother and grandparents for support, the separation still deeply affected them.

Boney on balancing two homes

Boney shared that he loved his children and had to be strong to handle the situation. He expressed gratitude for Mona’s maturity, noting that she never turned the children against him but the kids did feel bad because

Though his relationship with Sridevi was once mired in controversy, particularly due to Mona’s public pain, the families eventually found peace. After Sridevi's untimely death in 2018, Boney continued to honour her memory while embracing a unified family dynamic. He mentioned that he feels blessed that today, all four of her children, Arjun Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, and Khushi Kapoor, are together in one family.