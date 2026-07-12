Dimple Kapadia at 69 slays at The Odyssey premiere in handcrafted ethnic look; internet says ‘If oomph had a face’
Dimple Kapadia's handcrafted look at The Odyssey premiere captivated fans, with comments praising her timeless style and ensemble.
Dimple Kapadia remains unmatched when it comes to personal styling. The actor attended the premiere of Christopher Nolan's much-anticipated The Odyssey in Mumbai on July 11. For the occasion, the 69-year-old actor made heads turn in a handcrafted ensemble designed by couturiers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla.
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Let's break down her look:
Dimple Kapadia attends The Odyssey premiere
The ever-iconic star has cemented herself as one of the most stylish actors. Be it her personal style or the ensembles she wears on the red carpet, each look is a masterclass in ultra-luxe elegance. This time, for The Odyssey premiere, Dimple slipped into an all-black look featuring a long coat, waistcoat, and a sarong skirt.
Dimple Kapadia's pictures in the Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla attire were shared by the label on Instagram on July 11. Sharing the details of the look, the designers wrote, “She wears a black chamois ‘Godart’ Coat adorned with hand-embroidered Bandhani motifs. Accentuated with power shoulders, it features a feast of multicoloured Resham hand-embroidery, enhanced with Zardozi highlights.”
Dimple paired the coat with a black quilted waistcoat and a sarong skirt. Handcrafted Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla jewellery completes her look, creating a vision of handcrafted splendour. Her oversized, ‘Talismati’ eye pendant necklace is made with blazing rubies and pavé set diamonds. Crafted in gold, it also symbolises Shiva’s third eye, the designers revealed.
Dimple also wears ‘Taweez’ inspired hoop earrings, which reportedly celebrate divine protection with detailed craftsmanship. Complementing golden bangles inspired by the same concept adds the final touch of radiance to her ensemble.
Meanwhile, for her hair, she styled it in her iconic side-parted blowout that softly framed her face. The glam, featuring darkened brows, kohl-lined eyes, a pink lip shade, rouged cheeks, and mascara-coated lashes, added a finishing touch.
How did the internet react?
The internet could not stop gushing over the actor's handcrafted look. They showered Dimple and the designers with praise in the comments section. A fan commented, “She is our 90s supermodel, Cindy Crawford.” Someone else wrote, “An icon.”
Another said, “That blow-dry has been the same for 50 years.” A fan wrote, “If I don’t look like this at 70, screw it.” Another commented, “If oomph had a face. Her personal style is impeccable.”
One Instagram user loved the contemporary look and wrote, “Love how Bandhani is used in such a contemporary way. Always wonderful to see our heritage reimagined in fresh ways.” Someone else commented, “She’s my Deborah Vance.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKrishna Pallavi Priya
Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations.Read More
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