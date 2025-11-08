Cardiologist shares unexpected effects of magnesium on heart health and sleep; warns ‘choosing right dosage is key’

Magnesium is one of the more popular supplements consumed by those seeking to improve their overall wellbeing, particularly their sleep cycle. According to a June 2025 Harvard Health report, magnesium is a mineral the human body needs to function properly, with more than 300 chemical reactions in the body relying, at least in part, on magnesium. Various forms of magnesium supplements are available, each with unique properties. (Adobe)

Therefore, educating oneself about the cardiovascular and sleep benefits of magnesium is essential. In an Instagram post shared on November 8, Dr Dmitry Yaranov, MD, cardiologist, shared the unexpected effects of magnesium to help you make better choices when taking the supplement.

Magnesium supplements 101

Highlighting magnesium’s role in heart and sleep health, the cardiologist revealed that, although magnesium helps cardiovascular function, many people love the supplement because it benefits their sleep. “Various forms of magnesium supplements are available, each with unique properties,” he added. Therefore, it is essential to know which forms are beneficial for your sleep and which are not.

Here’s a breakdown:

Magnesium supplements for sleep

Highlighting magnesium supplements potentially beneficial for sleep, Dr Yaranov shared:

• Magnesium glycinate: Combines magnesium with glycine, an amino acid that promotes relaxation and may improve sleep quality.

• Magnesium L-threonate: Known for its ability to cross the blood-brain barrier, this type may enhance cognitive function and support sleep.

• Magnesium citrate: Often used to treat constipation, it also has high bioavailability and may aid in improving sleep quality.

Magnesium supplements that do not improve the sleep cycle

Next, Dr Yaranov shared a list of magnesium supplements less suitable for sleep. They are:

• Magnesium oxide: Primarily used to address magnesium deficiency and acid reflux, this form has lower bioavailability and may not be as effective for sleep.

• Magnesium sulphate: Commonly known as Epsom salt, it’s typically used externally for muscle relaxation, but in IV form, it’s used in medical emergencies like severe arrhythmias and eclampsia.

• Magnesium hydroxide: Often used as a laxative or antacid, this form is not generally recommended for sleep support.

Lastly, he warned, “It’s crucial to consult with a healthcare provider before starting any new supplement, as individual needs and responses vary. While magnesium supports both heart health and sleep, choosing the right form and dosage is key.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.