Bengaluru cardiologist shares how a heart attack is different from sudden cardiac arrest: ‘Confusion can cost lives…’

Heart attack and sudden cardiac arrest may appear to be the same, sometimes even used interchangeably, but not knowing the difference can be life-threatening. A study published in 2024 revealed that sudden cardiac death causes over 10% of deaths, with nearly half of the victims under 60. This makes it a vital issue, requiring awareness which focuses on distinguishing these two fatal conditions. Recognising the differences between a heart attack and cardiac arrest can help to increase survival chances. Know the major differences between heart attack and sudden cardiac arrest. (Picture credit: Shutterstock)

ALSO READ: Cardiologist warns of this heart issue in Gen Z, an early sign of heart attack, other premature cardiovascular diseases

To understand the key differences, HT Lifestyle reached out to Dr VS Prakash, Director at Ramaiah Institute of Cardiac Sciences, Ramaiah Memorial Hospital in Bengaluru.

“In reality, they're different emergencies, and this confusion can cost lives. When people don't know the difference, they can't respond the right way during an emergency. If people knew the difference and how to react, we could save a lot more lives,” the cardiologist explained, highlighting that a heart attack and a cardiac arrest are not the same. If we don't know which one is happening, it may be deadly.

Key differences

Heart attack involves chest pressure. (Picture credit: Freepik)

What are the key differences then? For a heart attack, Dr Prakash described, “A heart attack occurs when a clot blocks a coronary artery, cutting off oxygen to part of the heart muscle. But the heart continues to beat, and the person remains conscious.” Further, he revealed that the symptoms of a heart attack include chest pressure that may spread to the arms or jaw, difficulty breathing, and even nausea and sweating.

But sudden cardiac arrest is different, where the heart stops immediately. The cardiologist explained, “Sudden cardiac arrest, however, is an electrical malfunction. The heart's rhythm breaks, and pumping stops completely. The patient loses consciousness within seconds, has no pulse, and stops breathing. Death follows within minutes without immediate help.”

So, in other words, a heart attack is a blood flow problem, while a cardiac arrest is an electrical problem. Knowing the difference is critical, as then you know which is the right action: rushing to the hospital or starting CPR immediately.

Why are they confused?

The reason why they are so often confused are so often confused is that the two conditions are closely associated.

“A heart attack can sometimes trigger cardiac arrest when muscle damage throws off the electrical system. But most heart attack patients don't have cardiac arrest," Dr Prakash explained the differences. "The reverse is also true. Cardiac arrest often happens without any blockage, caused by undetected heart or inherited rhythm problems.”

What you should do

The immediate responses are also different. Dr Prakash shared that the right response depends on the emergency:

• Heart attack patients: Rush them straight to the hospital

• Cardiac arrest: Start CPR right away; each minute lost decreases chances of survival by 7-10%

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.