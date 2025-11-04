Cardiovascular surgeon with 25 years of experience reveals atypical heart attack symptoms: ‘One of the biggest myths…’

When most people picture a heart attack, they imagine the dramatic scene from films - clutching the chest in pain and collapsing to the ground. But in reality, heart attacks often don’t look like that at all. Many people never experience severe chest pain, and the actual warning signs can be far more subtle - making them easy to overlook or dismiss until it’s too late. Heart attacks can often show up as subtle signs like lightheadedness and fatigue.(Shutterstock)

Dr Jeremy London, a cardiothoracic surgeon with over 25 years of clinical experience, is sharing the often-overlooked and subtle symptoms of a heart attack that many people tend to miss or dismiss. In an Instagram video shared on October 3, the cardiac surgeon debunks one of the biggest myths about heart attack symptoms and explains how the warning signs can differ in women, older adults, and people with existing comorbidities.

Biggest heart attack myth

According to Dr London, symptoms and warning signs of a heart attack might not be what you would normally expect. While chest pain is considered the classic sign of heart attack, the cardiologist highlights that it is one of the biggest myths - not everyone experiences chest pain during a heart attack.

He explains, “Symptoms and warning signs of a heart attack may not be what you think. Now, I've been at the bedside for 25 years and I can tell you that not everybody has that classic TV heart attack. You know the scene, clutching the chest, collapsing to the floor. The truth: many heart attacks occur without chest pain at all. And one of the biggest myths is that chest pain is always present and that it’s the only symptom that matters.”

Heart attacks can show up as these subtle signs. (Image generated via ChatGPT)

Other common symptoms

Heart attack symptoms often present differently - sometimes they can be as subtle as lightheadedness or nausea - especially in women, older adults and individuals with diabetes. Dr London explains, “You might feel short of breath, weak, lightheaded, maybe pressure in the jaw, neck, or back. Some feel nothing more than nausea and fatigue.”

The heart surgeon flags these subtle symptoms as the most dangerous, since they are easy to ignore and dismiss. He explains, “Studies show that people without chest pain often experience delays in getting care, and that delay can be deadly.”

He highlights the importance of recognising your body’s signals, even the subtle signs, and seeking timely care because it can be truly life-saving. Dr London advises, “If something feels off, chest heaviness, breathlessness, or sudden fatigue, don't ignore it. Don't explain it away. Listen to your body. It could save your life.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.