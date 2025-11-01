Ahmedabad nutritionist shares 7 serious health warning signs you should never ignore: From sudden chest pain to weight…

Our bodies have a remarkable way of communicating when something isn't quite right. From sudden fatigue and constant bloating to changes in appetite or sleep, these little red flags often go unnoticed in the rush of daily life. However, paying attention to them can make all the difference between early prevention and a serious health issue later on. Check out 7 key health symptoms you should never overlook. (Freepik)

Nutritionist and certified dietician Kiran Kukreja, an Ahmedabad-based expert specialising in weight management, shares in her October 31 Instagram post 7 important health warning signs you should never ignore. (Also read: Bengaluru nutritionist shares 3 superfoods every woman over 40 should eat daily for better health: From flax seeds to… )

"If you ever notice these symptoms, please visit your doctor immediately, don't wait for them to worsen or for more symptoms to appear," Kiran wrote in the caption.

Let's take a look at her recommendations:

1. Intense chest pain radiating to the left arm

Possible sign: Heart attack

If you experience sudden, crushing chest pain that spreads to your left arm, neck, or jaw, seek immediate medical help.

2. One side of the face droops or weakness in arm/leg

Possible sign: Stroke

Any sudden numbness, weakness, or difficulty speaking can be an early warning of a stroke.

3. Blood in stool or urine

Possible sign: Kidney or colon disorder

Visible blood or unusual discolouration in your urine or stool should never be ignored, it could point to an internal issue.

4. Unexplained weight loss

Possible signs: Diabetes, hyperthyroidism, or cancer

If you're losing weight without trying, it's worth checking with your doctor to rule out underlying health problems.

5. Vomiting or coughing up blood

Possible signs: Internal bleeding, ulcer, or lung disease

Blood in vomit or sputum requires urgent medical evaluation to identify the cause.

Warning signs like abdominal pain and vomiting require immediate attention, especially for diabetics.(Google Gemini)

6. Severe abdominal pain, especially with vomiting

Could indicate: Appendicitis, pancreatitis, or bowel obstruction

Persistent abdominal pain accompanied by vomiting is a red flag for serious digestive issues.

7. Sudden shakiness, trembling, sweating, or weakness

Possible sign: Low blood sugar (hypoglycemia)

These symptoms can come on quickly and should be treated immediately, especially if you have diabetes.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.