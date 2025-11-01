Eating oats for breakfast every day? Dietitian says eating too much oatmeal can cause gas and bloating

Oatmeal makes a filling and high-fiber breakfast, there's no doubt. But if you have made a habit of eating just oats every morning, it may be time to bring variety on the plate. Oats are a type of cereal grain that taste great with milk, fruits, seeds and nuts, but eating them every day may come with its side effects for certain people. Here's why eating oats every day may not be good.(Adobe Stock)

Is it good to eat oats every morning?

Here are five reasons to consider changing your breakfast routine, according to Dr Pavithra N Raj, Chief Dietitian at Manipal Hospital.

1. Gluten sensitivity

Are oats entirely gluten-free? Oats do not contain gluten, but they are often processed in factories that also process grains containing gluten, such as wheat, barley, and rye. People can accidentally pick up gluten through cross-contamination. This is a problem for anyone with celiac disease or gluten sensitivities. “People with these conditions should choose certified gluten-free oats to reduce the risk of adverse reactions," Dr Pavithra N Raj, Dietitian, tells Health Shots. Eating non-certified oats can often lead to discomfort, inflammation, and other health issues. If you are sensitive to gluten, talk to a healthcare professional before adding oats to your diet.

2. Flatulence and digestive distress

Oats are known for their high fiber content, which is good for digestion. However, if you're not used to eating a lot of fibre, consuming too much oatmeal can cause gas and bloating. “Instead of making oats a daily choice, it's better to increase your fiber intake gradually. Start with small portions and see how your body responds,” says the dietitian. This way, you can enjoy the benefits of oats without experiencing uncomfortable side effects from suddenly eating too much fibre.

3. Mineral absorption issues

Oats have phytic acid, which can block your body from absorbing important minerals like calcium, iron, and zinc. If you eat oats for breakfast regularly, it may not be beneficial for your overall nutrient intake. “Soaking or fermenting your oats before cooking can reduce their phytic acid levels," shares Dr Pavithra. This helps your body absorb more nutrients. However, it does make your morning routine a bit more complicated. It takes extra time to prepare a quick oats breakfast.

4. Weight gain

Oats can help with weight management, but overeating can cause weight gain. “They contain 379 calories per 100 grams, so it’s easy to lose track of how much you eat, especially with large bowls of fruit," says the expert. To manage your calorie intake, pay attention to your portion sizes. Instead of filling a big bowl each morning, try mixing in other breakfast options, such as smoothies, yoghurt parfaits, or veggie omelettes.

5. Nutrient deficiency

Oats are a healthy food, but they do not give you all the nutrients your body needs. If you only eat oats for breakfast, you may miss out on important nutrients. Dr Pavithra points out: “While oats are high in fiber, vitamins, and minerals, it is important to have a variety of foods for well-rounded nutrition.” Including fruits, vegetables, and proteins can make your breakfast more balanced.

Are oats healthy to eat every day?

Oats have many health benefits, but it's important to eat them in moderation. Try including oats 2-3 times a week, rather than every day. This way, you can enjoy their benefits without experiencing any downsides. Here are some key health benefits of oats:

Packed with essential nutrients: Oats are packed with nutrients. They contain a significant amount of fibre, iron, B vitamins, and important minerals. This makes them a great addition to a healthy diet. Promote heart health: Oats can help lower harmful cholesterol levels, making them a heart-healthy choice when eaten in moderation. The soluble fibre beta-glucans in oats are especially beneficial for improving heart health. Sustain energy levels: “Oats give you steady energy because they contain complex carbohydrates. This makes them a good choice for breakfast, especially if you need lasting energy during busy mornings”, says the expert. Assist with blood sugar control: Oats have a low glycemic index, which helps maintain steady blood sugar levels. This is especially important for individuals who are at risk of developing diabetes. Boost digestive health: Oats are rich in soluble fibre, particularly beta-glucans, which can help enhance digestive health. This fibre supports regular bowel movements and helps prevent constipation.

What is the best way to eat oats for breakfast?

To enjoy oats without going overboard, use a balanced approach. You can enjoy overnight oats a few times a week by mixing them with yoghurt, chia seeds, and colourful fruits. On other days, try smoothies or vegetable-packed egg dishes for a healthier option.

(Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)