Wednesday, Jul 23, 2025
AIIMS gut doctor shares top 10 foods for heartburn relief: Oatmeal, fennel seeds, to apples

ByKrishna Pallavi Priya
Updated on: Jul 23, 2025 09:57 am IST

AIIMS-trained gut doctor Dr Sethi suggests 10 nutrient-dense foods, including apples and fennel seeds, to address digestive imbalances, namely heartburn. 

Dr Saurabh Sethi, a gastroenterologist trained at AIIMS, Stanford, and Oxford Universities, often shares his insights related to gut and liver health on Instagram. In an Instagram post shared on July 22, the gut doctor listed 10 foods he thinks are great for heartburn relief. Let's find out what they are:

AIIMS-trained gut doctor Dr Saurabh Sethi suggests oatmeal as a heartburn-relief food item.
Top 10 foods for heartburn relief

Heartburn is often a sign of deeper digestive imbalance, and addressing it with whole, nutrient-dense foods is a foundational first step. Here are the 10 food items the gastroenterologist suggested:

  1. Oatmeal
  2. Ginger
  3. Bananas
  4. Melons
  5. Fennel
  6. Almonds
  7. Apples and pears
  8. Chamomile tea
  9. Basil tea
  10. Water

What is heartburn?

According to the NHS (National Health Service), heartburn is a burning feeling in the chest caused by stomach acid travelling up towards the throat (acid reflux). If it keeps happening, it may be called gastro-oesophageal reflux disease (GORD). Here are the main causes of heartburn:

Sometimes it's caused or made worse by:

  • certain food and drink – such as coffee, tomatoes, alcohol, chocolate and fatty or spicy foods
  • being overweight
  • smoking
  • pregnancy - find out more about indigestion and heartburn in pregnancy
  • stress and anxiety
  • an increase in some types of hormones, such as progesterone and oestrogen
  • some medicines, such as anti-inflammatory painkillers (like ibuprofen)
  • a hiatus hernia – when part of your stomach moves up into your chest
  • a stomach ulcer
  • a bacterial infection in your stomach

Per the Mayo Clinic, heartburn symptoms are as follows:

  • A burning pain in the chest that usually occurs after eating and may occur at night
  • Pain that worsens when lying down or bending over
  • A bitter or acidic taste in the mouth

The NHS also recommends easy ways to ease heartburn by implementing simple lifestyle changes, including eating smaller and more frequent meals, trying to lose weight if you're overweight, and trying to find ways to relax.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

